Lake Point In Ohio Is A Humble Motel With A Million-Dollar Waterfront View

By Beth
 6 days ago

When planning a getaway, it’s the surroundings that inspire us. Here in Ohio, that often means a sweeping waterfront view. While many boutique hotels and resorts boast incredible scenery, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that there are plenty of budget-friendly options with views just as spectacular. A prime example is Lake Point Motel in Ohio. A humble motel on the shores of Lake Erie, this local accommodation features breathtaking scenery, private beach access, and everything you’ll need for a comfortable stay.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5bhU_0d2G3qVJ00
Welcome to Lake Point Motel! Situated in Marblehead on the shores of Lake Erie, this modest accommodation is perfectly situated for a fun-filled lake getaway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8ILv_0d2G3qVJ00
As is the case with most motel rooms, the accommodations are humble. Yet guests report feeling right at home here, especially with helpful management staff.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gokkq_0d2G3qVJ00
What really sets this property apart is the access to the water. Just look at the beautiful view!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2us3Z6_0d2G3qVJ00
Lake Point Motel even offers its own pebble beach for guests looking to soak up the sun or breathe in the fresh air.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blkET_0d2G3qVJ00
During the day, if you're not spending time on the lake, you can enjoy exploring all the historic landmarks of Marblehead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEjmb_0d2G3qVJ00
By the time that the sun sets, you'll have a world-class view of the horizon. Sit back and enjoy the show!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwWAq_0d2G3qVJ00
So if you're looking for prime access to one of the most beautiful stretches of Lake Erie, you'll find that Lake Point Motel offers plenty of bang for your buck.

What are your thoughts on Lake Point Motel in Ohio, a modest motel on the water? Would you stay here for a few nights? Let us know in the comments below! For more information, including availability and rates, be sure to check out the official Lake Point website.

Address: Lake Point Motel, 908 E Main St, Lakeside Marblehead, OH 43440, USA

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

