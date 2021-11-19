Lake Point In Ohio Is A Humble Motel With A Million-Dollar Waterfront View

When planning a getaway, it’s the surroundings that inspire us. Here in Ohio, that often means a sweeping waterfront view. While many boutique hotels and resorts boast incredible scenery, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that there are plenty of budget-friendly options with views just as spectacular. A prime example is Lake Point Motel in Ohio. A humble motel on the shores of Lake Erie, this local accommodation features breathtaking scenery, private beach access, and everything you’ll need for a comfortable stay.

Welcome to Lake Point Motel! Situated in Marblehead on the shores of Lake Erie, this modest accommodation is perfectly situated for a fun-filled lake getaway.

As is the case with most motel rooms, the accommodations are humble. Yet guests report feeling right at home here, especially with helpful management staff.

What really sets this property apart is the access to the water. Just look at the beautiful view!

Lake Point Motel even offers its own pebble beach for guests looking to soak up the sun or breathe in the fresh air.

During the day, if you're not spending time on the lake, you can enjoy exploring all the historic landmarks of Marblehead.

By the time that the sun sets, you'll have a world-class view of the horizon. Sit back and enjoy the show!

So if you're looking for prime access to one of the most beautiful stretches of Lake Erie, you'll find that Lake Point Motel offers plenty of bang for your buck.

Address: Lake Point Motel, 908 E Main St, Lakeside Marblehead, OH 43440, USA

Address: Lake Point Motel, 908 E Main St, Lakeside Marblehead, OH 43440, USA