Yesterday night Jershika Maple who is a Killeen native song her butt off, serenading the crowd in the audience with "How do I ease the pain "by Lisa Fischer. Jershika came and showed the heck out, I say this every week but, I truly believe in my heart that this woman is going to win this whole competition especially if Central Texas and the nation continues to support her like we have been doing. She graced the stage yesterday in an elegant sequence purple dress, with her hair as big as her voice, and with all the sass and attitude.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO