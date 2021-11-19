Shows and Series: 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s Monarch is getting a new boss after former Designated Survivor showrunner Jon Feldman took over the reins of the musical drama series.
Feldman has been named showrunner of the country music series, replacing Michael Rauch.
The series, which stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, is set to premiere on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. Currently in production, Feldman will now oversee the series, which was created by Melissa London Hilfers.
Deadline understands that given the size of the show – it is a sprawling musical family epic – there were some speed bumps hit during filming and Fox,...
