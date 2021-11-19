ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Shows and Series: 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 4

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cast members talk with Rick Damigella about the fourth...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Country where 54 percent of adults drink alcohol once a week may run out of liquor for Christmas

London (CNN Business) — Shops in the United Kingdom could run short of wine and liquor ahead of Christmas because there aren't enough drivers to make deliveries. The warning was made in a letter sent by the UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA) to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week. It was signed by 48 members of the industry association, including champagne and cognac makers Moet Hennessy, owned by LVMH (LVMHF), and Laurent-Perrier.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNN

New Jersey police officer faces multiple charges in alleged hit-and-run that killed a nurse

New York (CNN) — A Newark, New Jersey, police officer is facing multiple charges after prosecutors said he was involved in a hit-and-run that left a 29-year-old nurse dead. Louis Santiago, 25, was off duty when prosecutors allege he traveled onto the right shoulder of the Garden State Parkway around 3 a.m. on November 1, hitting nurse Damian Dymka, according to a news release from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
NEWARK, NJ
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Editor's Note: (A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.) Hong Kong(CNN Business) Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating...
INDUSTRY
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Interview: Mary Wiseman And David Ajala On Tilly’s Struggles And Book’s Abilities In ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Thursday, November 18 on Paramount+. At New York Comic Con, TrekMovie participated in some group interviews with members of the cast and crew, one of which was with the pair-up of Mary Wiseman (Tilly) and David Ajala (Book). They told us and a handful of other outlets what to expect for their characters and more.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC looks back at emotional moments from This is Us in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season. Chrissy Metz's Kate sings "Time After Time" and Mandy Moore's Rebecca talks about having Alzheimer's disease in the clip released on Monday. "I'm...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Star Trek: Discovery fans furious as new season release postponed last-minute outside of North America

British fans of Star Trek: Discovery have voiced their dissatisfaction after the new season’s planned UK release date was pushed back at short notice.The fourth season of the popular sci-fi series had been scheduled to debut outside North America on Netflix this Friday (19 November).However, the global rights to the show are now owned by Paramount, which is debuting the series on its proprietary streaming service Paramount Plus in the US and Canada. In the UK and other international territories, Paramount Plus is not available until 2022.The official Star Trek account announced the news in a statement shared to...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Star Trek: Discovery season 4, episode 1 spoiler-filled review: "The ideal introduction to this year's big threat"

You don’t watch a Star Trek episode called ‘Kobayashi Maru’ and expect everything to be plain sailing. Since its first appearance in The Wrath of Khan, the infamous driving test for starship captains – an exam so tricksy that even the legendary James T. Kirk had to cheat to beat it – has been synonymous with the no-win scenario.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets More Meta With ‘Showgirls’ Homage, Rekindling Jessie-Slater Romance

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the second season of “Saved by the Bell,” streaming now on Peacock. In conceptualizing her continuation series of “Saved by the Bell,” Tracey Wigfield knew there were certain things fans of the original series would be waiting to see. On the top of that list was the romantic reunion of Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez). After realizing they still had feelings for each other, they finally kissed again, 30 years in the making, in the second season finale. “What are we doing here if Slater and Jessie...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix: The most-watched movies and TV shows of 2021, from Red Notice to Sweet Tooth

Netflix’s top 10 list of 2021 is a mix bag of high-quality TV shows and not-so-great movies.The streaming service continued to prove itself as a force to be reckoned with this year thanks to several new releases making their way onto Netflix’s most-watched of all-time rankings.In September, Squid Game overtook 2020 series Bridgerton to become the streamer’s most-watched title ever.Despite the fact that Netflix is yet to release a top 10 list for 2021, The Independent has collated previously announced figures to collate a list revealing the most-watched shows and movies of the year so far.It is worth noting...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Hawkeye’: How to Watch the Live-Action Marvel Series Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The first two episodes of “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner as the highly skilled archer and ex-Avenger, premiered exclusively on Disney+ November 24. The series is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) is on a mission to get back to his family for Christmas. His holiday wish gets complicated when a threat from the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Jon Feldman Named Showrunner, Replacing Michael Rauch On Fox Family Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s Monarch is getting a new boss after former Designated Survivor showrunner Jon Feldman took over the reins of the musical drama series. Feldman has been named showrunner of the country music series, replacing Michael Rauch. The series, which stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, is set to premiere on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. Currently in production, Feldman will now oversee the series, which was created by Melissa London Hilfers. Deadline understands that given the size of the show – it is a sprawling musical family epic – there were some speed bumps hit during filming and Fox,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

746K+
Followers
116K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy