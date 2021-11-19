ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Parks Will Serve Up Thanksgiving Day Buffets

By Dave Spencer
 6 days ago
Oh, how traditions change. There was a time--a long time ago--when I thought I'd NEVER be in another town for Thanksgiving. And then my Owensboro family met my New Mexico family halfway, in Dallas, for an amazing weekend of Cowboys football, shopping, and, of course, a huge Thanksgiving dinner...at a RESTAURANT....

