It's Thanksgiving break for kids in Central Texas, and Killeen PD sent out a reminder through their Facebook page reminding people of the juvenile curfew ordinance. School is out for the Thanksgiving break and the Fall weather in Central Texas is expected to be pretty good through the week for the most part. With the break, a lot of kids will be out running around and doing kid stuff and Killeen PD would like to remind you of the juvenile curfew ordinance that is in effect.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO