Harlan, IA

Baker’s dozen: Harlan takes 3A crown with victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Cedar Falls) Harlan won their 13th state football champion on Friday afternoon. The Cyclones held Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at arm’s reach and earned a 42-28 victory.

Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 273 yards on 20/27 completions with two touchdowns and one interception. Jacob Birch had a career day with 10 receptions for 145 yards. Kasperbauer’s TD strikes were to Connor Frame and Joey Moser. The junior QB finishes the year with 46 touchdown passes, 5th most in a single season in 11-Player Iowa history. Frame and Moser each tallied four receptions with 56 yards for Frame and 42 from Moser. William Kenkel carried 18 times for 49 yards and two scores. Aidan Hall added a touchdown run along with a 57 yard interception return for a TD.

