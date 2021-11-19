Baker’s dozen: Harlan takes 3A crown with victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

(Greenfield) It’ll be a season of change for the Nodaway Valley boys basketball team this year. Jeremy Blake was hired this offseason and the new head coach says the goal this preseason has been to get things done efficiently in practice. “Let’s get things done and let’s take care of business right way. Everything is going to be efficient. We are going to be moving around. We are going to be doing everything that we need to do. I don’t believe in conditioning in the middle of practice. If we are doing what we are supposed to be doing in practice we should have all of our conditioning and everything done there. I’ve got a really good group of kids, a good group of core kids back from last year’s team.”

