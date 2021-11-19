ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Moving Grain: Infrastructure Bill Provides $2.5Bln For Inland Waterways Construction

By From USDA
agfax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Infrastructure Bill Provides $2.5 Billion For Inland Waterways Construction and Major Rehabilitation Projects. Signed into law by the President on November 15, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would invest roughly $17 billion in port and waterways infrastructure. About two-thirds of this funding is expected to be used toward construction...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Infrastructure Bill to Provide Much-Needed Support to Rural and Native Villages

This story was originally published by KNBA on November 22, 2021. Read the original story at KNBA. Republished by Native News Online with permission. President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on Monday, November 15. The Senate passed the $1.2 trillion dollar bill in August. Thirteen Republicans -- including at-large Alaska Congressman Don Young -- joined the majority of Democrats to pass the bill .
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Railroads#Waterways#Highway Trust Fund#Usace#Civil Works#House#Senate
pinalcentral.com

Bipartisan infrastructure bill could provide funding for I-10 widening

CASA GRANDE — President Joe Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts Monday means a financial windfall to Arizona in the form of $5 billion for highway improvement projects. Some of that money could eventually get earmarked for widening Interstate 10 between Chandler and Casa Grande, but that...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
High Plains Journal

Seyfert talks infrastructure, labor at Waterways Symposium

The infrastructure that just passed the U.S. House of Representatives after months of maneuvering and is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk was on everyone’s mind at the recent Waterways Symposium held in St. Louis, Missouri. It was how Michael Seyfert, president and CEO of the National Grain and Feed...
AGRICULTURE
pvtimes.com

Nevada to receive $2.5 billion from infrastructure bill

Nevada is pegged to receive $2.5 billion in funding for the state’s road projects after the passage and signing of the federal infrastructure bill. President Joe Biden signed the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act legislation into law on Monday. The funding bill will provide $2.5 billion to the Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
wizmnews.com

Infrastructure bill pricey but overdue

If your roof springs a leak and you don’t get it fixed, it will likely lead to more damage in your home. If your cars are in need of repair but put the work off, the cost of finally getting it fixed could be more than it’s worth. That is why it is good to see the new federal infrastructure legislation signed into law. It was beyond overdue. Our roads and bridges are badly in need of repair. About one-third of Wisconsin roads are in fair to poor shape, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. Nearly 1000 bridges in the state are structurally deficient. President Biden pointed this out when he visited La Crosse this summer, highlighting the city’s needs and promising that with this bill, our roads will get fixed. There is also money for fixing our water and wastewater systems as well as transportation including electric buses and the possibility of a second daily Amtrak route through La Crosse. This is the first significant new investment in Wisconsin infrastructure since the creation of the Interstate Highway System 65 years ago. Yes it’s expensive. But also necessary. Perhaps going forward we can schedule more routine maintenance so we don’t get sticker shock after years of neglect.
LA CROSSE, WI
newportthisweek.com

DiPalma Hails Infrastructure Bill

Rhode Island State Sen. Lou Di- Palma traveled to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 15 to attend the White House signing ceremony for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress earlier this month. “It was really an honor to be there. This is a historic investment,” he said. “It’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
coastalpoint.com

Inland Bays, estuaries could see $4.5M from Biden infrastructure bill

Under the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday, the Delaware Inland Bays located near Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and the South Bethany could see up to $4.5 million in additional restoration dollars over five years, through the EPA’s existing funding vehicles.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
stlpublicradio.org

Jones hopes federal infrastructure bill provides jolt for MetroLink expansion

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is talking with federal and St. Louis County officials about a long-stalled effort to expand MetroLink. During a media availability with reporters on Tuesday, Jones said the federal infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law Monday could provide momentum to a proposal that would expand the light rail service into south and north St. Louis and north St. Louis County. That plan is widely known as the “North/South MetroLink proposal.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Inside Indiana Business

Cummins Executive on Infrastructure Bill

The chief operating officer of Columbus-based powertrain maker Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) witnessed the signing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday afternoon in a White House ceremony. While the spending bill focuses on improving the nation’s roads, bridges and ports, Jennifer Rumsey says the measure also puts money towards infrastructure in support of technology for decarbonization.
INDUSTRY
cbs19news

Spanberger reacts to infrastructure bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- President Joe Biden is set to sign the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Monday. The $1.2 trillion package is dedicated to rebuilding the nation's infrastructure from roads and bridges all the way to clean drinking water. Representative Abigail Spanberger is particularly proud of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy