It started at the 251km Marathon des Sables in Morocco in 2012. Three corporates from the City met while training to run six marathons back to back through the desert and realised they all wanted to do something more meaningful with their lives. After many more kilometres and events, Tribe was born, but back then, in Morocco, they were just young men with few obligations and a desire to push themselves to the limit. Then they started finding ways to push other people to the limit and, most importantly, raise money to end modern slavery.

