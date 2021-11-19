ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Gay Is Here For The Moments

By Tyler Crandall
saltcityhoops.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Gay punctuated his walk-off interview on Thursday night with a little advice for Jazz fans: “Don’t expect this every time,” the veteran forward said. Gay just just dropped 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in his Utah Jazz debut, while shooting 5-for-6 from three and 7-of-8 overall. Jazz fans may...

saltcityhoops.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s heartfelt message to Rudy Gay amid Jazz debut

The Utah Jazz notched back-to-back wins after defeating the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City, 119-103. Thursday night’s matchup saw the debut of veteran swingman Rudy Gay, who contributed heavily to the Jazz’s cause. In 18 minutes of floor time, the 35-year-old registered 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists....
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Rudy Gay is getting closer to his Utah Jazz debut. His shootouts with Joe Ingles have paved the way

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Monday marked the first time that Rudy Gay, the Utah Jazz’s marquee addition in this past summer’s free agency session, was a full participant in a team practice since offseason heel surgery — an indication that he may be nearing a debut date soon.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rudy Gay Nearing Return As Practice Ramps Up

When Utah GM Justin Zanik spoke with the media last week, he provided an update regarding the health of offseason addition Rudy Gay. According to Zanik, Gay, who is recovering from right heel surgery, was currently participating in "controlled court work." "We haven't had practice so we're, you know, doing...
NBA
chatsports.com

Rudy Gay is a game changer for the Utah Jazz

At 35 years old, fresh off of heel surgery, I had some reservations about how much of an impact Rudy Gay could have on the Utah Jazz. I was worried that, at his age, his ability to move around the court and make an impact on defense wouldn’t be so strong, his legs wouldn’t give him as much life on offense, and his career would begin experiencing some noticeable regression.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rudy Gay dazzles in debut for the Jazz

The Utah Jazz have a new weapon in Rudy Gay. Tonight he torched the Toronto Raptors helping lead the Jazz to a 119-103 victory. Gay was magnificent shooting 7/8 from the field and 5/6 from three. He also put the ball and the floor and punished smaller defenders by going to the rim. His size was really one of the most impressive factors with his time on the floor. Gay is huge and can either shoot over the top of a smaller defender or overpower them inside.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rudy Gay to make his debut for the Jazz against the Raptors

PROBABLE - Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery) OUT - Udoka Azubuike (G League - On Assignment) OUT - Jared Butler (G League - On Assignment) OUT - Elijah Hughes (G League - On Assignment)— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2021. It’s a great sign for the Jazz who are...
NBA
chatsports.com

Rudy Gay scores 20 points in season debut, Jazz beat Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY - Rudy Gay hit five three-pointers and scored 20 points in his season debut to help the Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night. Gay also had five rebounds while playing just 18 minutes. He missed Utah’s first 14 games while recovering from offseason surgery on his right heel.
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Rudy Gay showed how he can help the Jazz in their win over the Raptors

The Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night at Vivint Arena with a big performance from newly healthy Rudy Gay. Gay made his debut for the Utah Jazz on Thursday night and he was great. He finished with a team-high 20 points to go with five rebounds and two assists. I don’t expect him to continue to shoot 83% from 3-point land, but it was certainly a nice way to start things off in a Jazz uniform.
NBA
FanSided

Predicting statline for Rudy Gay’s Utah Jazz debut vs Raptors

After finishing the 2020-21 NBA season with a league best 52-20 record, the Utah Jazz opted against making any major splashes in free agency this past offseason. The biggest addition General Manager Justin Zanik did make was veteran forward Rudy Gay. Fourteen games into the 2021-22 season, Gay has not yet been able to suit up for Salt Lake City’s finest.
NBA
espn700sports.com

Tony Jones on the Jazz win over Toronto, Rudy Gay’s debut, local CBB + more

The Athletic’s Tony Jones joins The Drive to discuss the Jazz win over Toronto, a franchise-debut for Rudy Gay, perimeter defense still an issue(?), tribute video criteria(?), local college hoops recruiting/expectations + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your...
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gay Out For Jazz Against Shorthanded 76ers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without Rudy Gay tonight when they face the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers. The forward was cleared for full practice with the Jazz on Monday, one day after practicing with the G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars. However, Gay was ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the 76ers after going through shoot-around.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Rudy Gay’s debut and journey, A single play for Joe Ingles and 3 players are busting the NBA

Rudy Gay made his Utah Jazz NBA debut last night and it was glorious. He nailed everything he threw up and lead the Utah Jazz with 20 points. After the game he revealed how hard it has been and how special this night was for the 16 year veteran, David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube The Utah Jazz dealt with all the Toronto Raptors threw at them and had answers each time. Plus, one play involving Joe Ingles jumped out as a really good sign. Then it is Points Gained Friday and 3 players are obliterating the NBA right now. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
FanSided

Do the Utah Jazz have their secret weapon in Rudy Gay?

Rudy Gay made his Utah Jazz debut on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. In case you missed it (which would officially qualify you as the worst Jazz fan on the face of the earth), it went a little better than anyone anticipated. Gay won’t score 20 points while hitting virtually...
NBA
Deseret News

The Rudy Gay nickname dilemma

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Thursday. The Utah Jazz are in a unique pickle. They have two Rudys. More so, they have two Rudy Gs, which makes things a little difficult, and now that Rudy Gay is playing, this problem needs solving.
NBA
Reuters

Jazz seek another Rudy Gay jump-start in clash with Kings

2021-11-20 18:20:20 GMT+00:00 - The Utah Jazz aim for their second victory of the season in Sacramento when they oppose the staggering Kings on Saturday night. Utah has lost its past two road games, but those results came after a 4-1 start away from home that began with a 110-101 win at Sacramento on Oct. 22.
NBA

Comments / 0

