CVS to Close 900 Stores Across the US

By Brenda Alexander
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS executives are noticing the shift in the way its customers shop and they're out to do something about it. CNN reports that the convenience store/pharmacy franchise is closing 900 stores over the next three years. According to the report, its stores account for roughly 10% of its footprint. The decision...

