'THIS IS NOT JUSTICE': Hochul, Cuomo, other lawmakers past and present react to Rittenhouse verdict

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- In the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict, reaction online has been fast and furious.

And that includes current and former Tri-State area elected officials, whose reactions largely depend on what side of the aisle they're on.

Here's what the biggest names are saying:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul:

New York Attorney General, 2022 NY gubernatorial candidate Letitia James:

Ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15)

Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY-10)

NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer

NYC Public Advocate, 2022 NY governor candidate Jumaane Williams