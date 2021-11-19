ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'THIS IS NOT JUSTICE': Hochul, Cuomo, other lawmakers past and present react to Rittenhouse verdict

By Kyle Kandetzki
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- In the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict, reaction online has been fast and furious.

And that includes current and former Tri-State area elected officials, whose reactions largely depend on what side of the aisle they're on.

Here's what the biggest names are saying:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul:

New York Attorney General, 2022 NY gubernatorial candidate Letitia James:

Ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15)

Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY-10)

NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer

NYC Public Advocate, 2022 NY governor candidate Jumaane Williams

Comments / 10

Guest
6d ago

How not surprising that the three who empowered the riots and looters in NYC by restraining the NYPD should be against someone attacked by similar rioters legally defending himself.

Reply
10
(((have some common sense)))
6d ago

Then they don’t know what Justice is. I mean, I’m not surprised at Cuomo who has to defend his now dead fellow sex predators

Reply
8
Keith Taylor
5d ago

If rioters start burning down my town, and threaten me, I will end their existence with no remorse.

Reply(1)
11
 

