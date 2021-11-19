ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

11 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Friday, November 19, 2021

By James Smith
 6 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, November 19, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

Daily Positive COVID-19 Graph from March 11, 2020, to November 19, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 10, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 19, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,198
Active cases: 121
Currently hospitalized: 16
New positives: 11
New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 19 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 25.198

Casos activos: 121

Actualmente hospitalizados: 16

Nuevos positivos: 11

Nuevas muertes: 0

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test
Male 85 White TGC PCR
Male 32 Hispanic TGC PCR
Male 37 White TGC PCR
Female 73 White TGC Antigen
Female 33 White TGC Antigen
Male 38 White TGC Antigen
Male 45 White TGC Antigen
Male 38 White TGC Antigen
Female 45 White TGC Antigen
Male 74 White Concho Antigen
Male 41 Other TGC Antigen
KLST/KSAN

City of San Angelo office closure for Thanksgiving holiday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most of the City of San Angelo offices will be closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Monday, November 22, 2021. According to the release, there will be no trash pickup and the landfill will […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Boil Water Notice lifted in Mason, Texas

UPDATE: The City of Mason, Texas – Public Information say the water main has been repaired and water has been restored in the area of Gooch, Pontotoc, Bridge, Ranck Streets. If you do not have water in these areas, please call the on call water phone at 325-347-2245. Thank you for your understanding and patience. […]
MASON, TX
