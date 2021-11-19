11 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Friday, November 19, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, November 19, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

Daily Positive COVID-19 Graph from March 11, 2020, to November 19, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 10, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 19, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,198

Active cases: 121

Currently hospitalized: 16

New positives: 11

New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 19 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25.198 Casos activos: 121 Actualmente hospitalizados: 16 Nuevos positivos: 11 Nuevas muertes: 0

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 85 White TGC PCR Male 32 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 37 White TGC PCR Female 73 White TGC Antigen Female 33 White TGC Antigen Male 38 White TGC Antigen Male 45 White TGC Antigen Male 38 White TGC Antigen Female 45 White TGC Antigen Male 74 White Concho Antigen Male 41 Other TGC Antigen

