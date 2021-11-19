11 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Friday, November 19, 2021
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, November 19, 2021.
The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
November 19, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,198
Active cases: 121
Currently hospitalized: 16
New positives: 11
New deaths: 0
Informe COVID-19 del 19 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25.198
Casos activos: 121
Actualmente hospitalizados: 16
Nuevos positivos: 11
Nuevas muertes: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|85
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|32
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|37
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|73
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|45
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|45
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|74
|White
|Concho
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
