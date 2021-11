Tom Kraeutler co-host of The Money Pit Home Improvement Radio Show has some fall tips for us. If you ever tried to put something together that involves screws like Ikea furniture or you’re trying to put a doorknob together and screws get stripped and it’s a hassle. Tom says DAP has something called Tank Bond Liquid Grip. He says only put one drop of this on top of the screwhead and you get seven times the more grip. It works on screws you are putting in and those you are taking out. It cleans up easy with a paper towel. You can find it at Lowes stores nationwide.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO