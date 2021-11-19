ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden And The Democrats Build America Back Broke

KXL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning the House passed the obscenely expensive “build back better” act. We can only hope it runs into a roadblock in the 50/50 Senate. Officially it costs 2 trillion or about 6 thousand for each man, woman, and child...

The Guardian

Democrats need to admit that inflation is real – or voters will turn on them

Inflation is rapidly becoming a problem for the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. They need to get a grip on it before it imperils their wider agenda and sinks their chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. As they think about how to address it, one thing is certain: what they’ve been doing so far isn’t working. A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, and the same number consider the issue “very important” in their evaluations of his presidency. Among those Americans concerned about the state of the economy, nearly nine in 10 ranked inflation as a reason why. Clearly something has to change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
POLITICO

How Biden wants to build Obamacare back better

SHOPPING AT THE GAP — If the Democrats finally enact their Build Back Better social spending program, several million low-income Americans who have been frozen out of health coverage for years will be able to get heavily-subsided, zero-premium health insurance on Obamacare — as early as January. The catch: Someone...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tennessee Tribune

COMMENTARY: Build Back Better Balances Joe Biden’s 3-legged Stool

Last year, Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats promised voters that if given the chance we would do the things necessary to combat COVID-19, rebuild America’s families and their communities, and restore faith in the promise of America. I often say that we can be no more or less than what our experiences allow us to be. When I see or hear the word “faith,” my experiences of growing up in a parsonage cause me to reflect upon one of my favorite passages of scripture, Hebrew 11:1, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things unseen.” The efficacy of that scripture is reflected in the first ten months of Joe Biden’s presidency.
POLITICS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black America supports Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ and infrastructure bills

(BlackPressUSA)—For 194 years the Black Press of America has consistently “pleaded our own cause” for freedom, justice, equality and empowerment. Today we continue to plead that all elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels do all that is politically possible to act and to ensure progress that significantly improves the quality of life for our families, communities and businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Democrats#Illegal Immigrants#House#Senate#American
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Toni Koraza

"Each Month Got Stronger," Walmart CEO Praises Biden's Administration

Biden's first year in office has been followed with wild controversy and drama. The border crisis, the unpopular retreat from Afghanistan, the supply chain crisis amid holidays, and the worrying inflation have done rounds on Biden's approval ratings. Biden is suffering the lowest ratings since Bill Clinton's first year in office.

