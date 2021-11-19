ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 cases are spiking in states across the country — and only a handful are bucking the trend

By Nexstar Media Wire, Denise Craig
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – After a bleak 2020 holiday season filled with canceled plans and isolation, many Americans are eager to take part in large Thanksgiving gatherings this year. But as meal prep is underway, COVID-19 cases are spiking in several states.

Community spread of the coronavirus is currently at high levels in 42 states and territories, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The New York Times analyzed data from Johns Hopkins University showing cases across the U.S. have gone up 33% over the past two weeks.

Fauci: Vaccinated families can ‘feel good’ about Thanksgiving gatherings

Massachusetts has seen the largest spike in cases with a 103% increase from the previous two weeks. Other states seeing a significant increase in cases include Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Alabama, Alaska, California and Idaho were among the handful of states that saw a decrease in cases over the past two weeks.

Two-thirds in new poll say their Thanksgiving gatherings will resemble pre-pandemic ones

With cases on the rise across the country, here is a look at the daily averages of new cases in each state:

  1. Massachusetts – Average of 2,657 new cases a day, a 103% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  2. Rhode Island – Average of 473 new cases a day, a 102% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  3. Connecticut – Average of 681 new cases a day, a 91% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  4. Michigan – Average of 8,393 new cases a day, an 83% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  5. New Hampshire – Average of 1,051 new cases a day, an 82% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  6. Illinois – Average of 4,380 new cases a day, a 79% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  7. Indiana – Average of 2,705 new cases a day, a 68% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  8. New Mexico – Average of 1,649 new cases a day, a 62% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  9. Missouri – Average of 1,628 new cases a day, a 59% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  10. Oklahoma – Average of 992 new cases a day, a 52% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  11. Minnesota – Average of 4,181 new cases a day, a 52% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  12. New Jersey – Average of 1,812 new cases a day, a 48% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  13. Tennessee – Average of 1,406 new cases a day, a 47% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  14. Kansas – Average of 1,139 new cases a day, a 47% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  15. Ohio – Average of 5,180 new cases a day, a 47% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  16. Vermont – Average of 352 new cases a day, a 45% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  17. Kentucky – Average of 1,626 new cases a day, a 45% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  18. New York – Average of 5,986 new cases a day, a 45% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  19. Wisconsin – Average of 3,441 new cases a day, a 45% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  20. Pennsylvania – Average of 5,428 new cases a day, a 39% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  21. Arkansas – Average of 587 new cases a day, a 38% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  22. Louisiana – Average of 460 new cases a day, a 34% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  23. Delaware – Average of 328 new cases a day, a 29% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  24. Arizona – Average of 3,596 new cases a day, a 29% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  25. Utah – Average of 1,929 new cases a day, a 27% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  26. South Dakota – Average of 448 new cases a day, a 27% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  27. Maine – Average of 620 new cases a day, a 26% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  28. North Carolina – Average of 2,123 new cases a day, a 25% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  29. Mississippi – Average of 364 new cases a day, a 25% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  30. Maryland – Average of 857 new cases, a 24% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  31. District of Columbia – Average of 104 new cases a day, a 22% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  32. Nebraska – Average of 872 new cases a day, a 20% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  33. Iowa – Average of 1,327 new cases a day, a 20% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  34. Colorado – Average of 3,202 new cases a day, a 17% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  35. Virginia – Average of 1,475 new cases a day, a 14% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  36. Florida – Average of 1,747 new cases a day, a 13% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  37. Georgia – Average of 1,232 new cases a day, a 12% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  38. Nevada – Average of 784 new cases a day, a 10% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  39. Washington – Average of 2,036 new cases a day, a 9% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  40. West Virginia – Average of 789 new cases a day, a 4% increase from the average two weeks earlier.
  41. South Carolina – Average of 787 new cases a day, a 1% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  42. North Dakota – Average of 476 new cases a day, a 2% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  43. Texas – Average of 3,345 new cases a day, a 2% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  44. Hawaii – Average of 111 new cases a day, a 2% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  45. Wyoming – Average of 341 new cases a day, a 6% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  46. Montana – Average of 617 new cases a day, an 8% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  47. Oregon – Average of 945 new cases a day, a 10% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  48. Alabama – Average of 481 new cases a day, an 11% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  49. California – Average of 5,302 new cases a day, a 14% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  50. Alaska – Average of 465 new cases a day, a 22% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.
  51. Idaho – Average of 535 new cases a day, a 30% decrease from the average two weeks earlier.

Comments / 0

