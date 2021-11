Adriaan Wildschutt has taken the college cross country ranks by storm. Since January 2021, Wildschutt has won six races in two seasons and has emerged as one of the top runners in the country, but the South Africa native is different from most cross country athletes. He somehow makes running countless miles look easy. It doesn’t seem like he’s competing for a conference or national title. It looks more like a stroll in the park. When he crosses the finish line, it looks like he could turn around and run that race all over again.

