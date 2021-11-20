Follow This 1.7-Mile Trail In Arizona To One Of The Best Scenic Overlooks In The Grand Canyon

If difficult hikes are your thing, Arizona has plenty to choose from. The same goes if the opposite is true – for every all-day trek, there’s an abbreviated trail with equally breathtaking views. South Kaibab Trail to Ooh Aah Point is one such hike. This short Arizona hike is under two miles long, yet leads to one of the most iconic scenic overlooks in the entire Grand Canyon.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

What if we told you that one of the most breathtaking scenic overlooks in the entire Grand Canyon was accessible via a short and sweet, 1.7-mile hike?

Rated as "moderate" on AllTrails, the out-and-back hike has an elevation gain of just under 700 feet.

Hikers are treated to gorgeous views all along the trail, from jutting rock faces to seasonal wildflowers and everything in between.

The most spectacular view of all is waiting for you at the halfway point. Can you see why the overlook is named "Ooh Aah Point" now?

Once you've had your fill of the views, it's time to hike back to the trailhead.

You might make a few four-legged friends on your hike, as the trail is a popular thoroughfare for mules.

While the trail is jaw-dropping at any time of day, we highly recommend catching the sunset if you're able.

To learn more about the hike, visit its page on AllTrails.

Have you ever hiked South Kaibab Trail to Ooh Aah Point? If so, tell us all about your experience in the comments section below! Check out our previous article for a stomach-dropping suspension bridge that’s also located on the South Kaibab Trail.

Address: Ooh Aah Point, S Kaibab Trail, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA