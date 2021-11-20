Follow This 1.7-Mile Trail In Arizona To One Of The Best Scenic Overlooks In The Grand Canyon
If difficult hikes are your thing, Arizona has plenty to choose from. The same goes if the opposite is true – for every all-day trek, there’s an abbreviated trail with equally breathtaking views. South Kaibab Trail to Ooh Aah Point is one such hike. This short Arizona hike is under two miles long, yet leads to one of the most iconic scenic overlooks in the entire Grand Canyon.
Address: Ooh Aah Point, S Kaibab Trail, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
