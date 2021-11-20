ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Follow This 1.7-Mile Trail In Arizona To One Of The Best Scenic Overlooks In The Grand Canyon

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 6 days ago

If difficult hikes are your thing, Arizona has plenty to choose from. The same goes if the opposite is true – for every all-day trek, there’s an abbreviated trail with equally breathtaking views. South Kaibab Trail to Ooh Aah Point is one such hike. This short Arizona hike is under two miles long, yet leads to one of the most iconic scenic overlooks in the entire Grand Canyon.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrX7Q_0d2Fj2IG00
What if we told you that one of the most breathtaking scenic overlooks in the entire Grand Canyon was accessible via a short and sweet, 1.7-mile hike?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrZYX_0d2Fj2IG00
Rated as "moderate" on AllTrails, the out-and-back hike has an elevation gain of just under 700 feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1d0x_0d2Fj2IG00
Hikers are treated to gorgeous views all along the trail, from jutting rock faces to seasonal wildflowers and everything in between.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZQUH_0d2Fj2IG00
The most spectacular view of all is waiting for you at the halfway point. Can you see why the overlook is named "Ooh Aah Point" now?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrIsO_0d2Fj2IG00
Once you've had your fill of the views, it's time to hike back to the trailhead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZ70k_0d2Fj2IG00
You might make a few four-legged friends on your hike, as the trail is a popular thoroughfare for mules.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehftz_0d2Fj2IG00
While the trail is jaw-dropping at any time of day, we highly recommend catching the sunset if you're able.

To learn more about the hike, visit its page on AllTrails.

Have you ever hiked South Kaibab Trail to Ooh Aah Point? If so, tell us all about your experience in the comments section below! Check out our previous article for a stomach-dropping suspension bridge that’s also located on the South Kaibab Trail.

Address: Ooh Aah Point, S Kaibab Trail, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA

