You can maybe call it inflation, sticker shock, disbelief, but the cost of nitrogen fertilizer this fall is close to $1,500 a ton for anhydrous ammonia. Just to put that in perspective last fall and spring if I remember correctly it was $450 to $500 a ton. In addition you can not even get a price quote for nitrogen next spring from retailers. I suspect they do not want to purchase the expensive nitrogen and then have to sell it at a loss if fertilizer prices fall between now and spring.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO