Aren’t emotions the weirdest things? They can make you feel so good or bad depending on the situation. If you read my scribbling last week, you might remember that my two sons were going to take me out for a night on the town starting with the George Thorogood concert at the Golden State Theater. That thought brings back that warm feeling you get when you hear your kids tell you that it was one of the best nights they ever had and they were happy to spend the money on the guy they love. Even a few days later, I still get a warm feeling in my stomach thinking about how much fun it was to go out with my kids and have them take care of all the drinks and food.

