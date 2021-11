A common admission around the Thanksgiving table is that it’s the side dishes—not the turkey—that bait our taste buds with anticipation. Nostalgia fare at its finest, regional Thanksgiving sides like cornbread dressing, spinach Madeleine, carrot soufflé, candied sweet potatoes, and shrimp and mirliton casserole are dishes that fortify bonds between generations while propping up what is arguably one of the world’s blandest proteins.

