Book of a Lifetime: Doctor Faustus by Thomas Mann

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Mann’s Doctor Faustus is a work of exile, written in the US (1943-47), a bold and sometimes terrifying retelling of the Faust legend through the life of a composer, Adrian Leverkuhn. When I first read the book 30 years ago, it had a force of...

The Independent

Book of a Lifetime: The Making of the English Landscape by WG Hoskins

I did not discover The Making of the English Landscape until the early 1960s, though WG Hoskins had published his seminal book in 1955. I can remember avidly reading, and then the thrill of seeing what I was reading made manifest all around me where we then lived, in Oxfordshire: the ridge and furrow of medieval open fields, the lumps and bumps of deserted medieval villages, the grassy swathe of an old drove road. I put on my boots, as recommended by the robustly open-air Hoskins, and walked. I acquired Ordnance Survey maps, and recognised more and more of this presence of the past. The landscape began to look different: it spoke.
