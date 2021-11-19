ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker & Hostetler Files Trade Secrets Suit for Pyramid against Homeland

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Baker & Hostetler filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of...

www.law.com

Daily Camera

Sunflower Bank files counterclaim against suit from Urban-gro

Editor’s note: This story was updated to add comments from an Urban-gro executive. Sunflower Bank has filed an answer and counterclaim to a lawsuit from Urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), alleging that it was Urban-gro’s own security failings, not the bank’s negligence, that led to the indoor agricultural engineering firm falling victim to a $5.1 million wire transfer fraud scheme.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coastalbreezenews.com

Should I File Suit?

Filing a lawsuit is not particularly difficult. A plaintiff files a document with the Court known as a complaint in which the plaintiff states a claim or claims against one or more defendants. If in proper form and accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, the Clerk of Courts accepts the complaint, opens a court case and matters proceed.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Law.com

Fox Rothschild Brings Suit On Behalf of Dollar Tree Over Leasing Agreement Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Dollar Tree sued Providence Properties Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over a leasing agreement dispute. The case was brought by Fox Rothschild. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-05162, Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. v. Providence Properties LLC.
LAW
Law.com

Trade Secret Suit Alleges Former Worker Stole Confidential Info to Form Competitor Company

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Rawle & Henderson filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of CECO Group Inc. and CECO Industrial Solutions Inc. The suit pursues claims against Oxidizer Solutions, Process Combustion Corporation and former CECO employee Richard Whitford. The complaint accuses Whitford of violating his non-disclosure agreement and misappropriating confidential information to form competitor Oxidizer Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-01714, Ceco Group, Inc. et al. v. Ceco Industrial Solutions, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Critical Mass by Law.com's Ellen Bardash: Pharmacies Found Liable In First Opioid Crisis Verdict, Monsanto Blocked On One Roundup Appeal While Arguing Another.

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. Three major pharmacy chains have been found liable for public nuisance claims in the first opioid crisis jury trial. Monsanto claims it can’t put a carcinogen warning on Roundup without federal approval. And find out who’s representing the Astroworld venue manager in the case over the mass casualty event earlier this month.
LAW
Law.com

Judge Grants Uber's Motion to Compel Arbitration of Driver-Misclassification Suits

Uber's bid to compel arbitration was granted in two wage-and-hour class actions filed on behalf of drivers. Judge says exception to Federal Arbitration Act for workers engaged in interstate commerce does not apply to Uber drivers. The court ruled that a class of workers may not qualify for interstate commerce...
LAW
Law.com

As Talent War Escalates, Law Firms Fear Business Pros Getting Poached

Law firms aren’t just fighting for talented lawyers. A duel for talented nonattorney staff members—from secretaries and litigation support professionals to financial analysts and strategic C-suite leaders—is also a top concern, according to firm leaders and legal industry observers. A recent survey of law firm business professionals pegged “staff poaching”...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Class Action Claims Citrix Misled Investors Over COVID-19 Boost in Business

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Software company Citrix Systems and certain current and former officers were hit with a securities class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit alleges that Citrix, which provides remote network access to users, misled investors about the challenges of transitioning a COVID-19 boost in business into long term subscription contracts. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman and Klausner, Kaufman, Jensen & Levinson brought the case on behalf of Hollywood Police Officers Retirement System. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:21-cv-62380, Hollywood Police Officers Retirement System v. Citrix Systems, Inc. et al.
Law.com

WilmerHale Reps Apple in Suit Accusing NSO Group of Developing Spyware That Can Hack IPhones

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Apple sued NSO Group Technologies Limited and Q Cyber Technologies Limited Tuesday in California Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The complaint, filed by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, accuses the defendants of developing invasive spyware that allows third parties access to valuable personal information from virtually any Apple device. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-09078, Apple Inc. v. Nso Group Technologies Limited et al.
LAW
Law.com

'Marked Lack of Respect for the Legal System': Pa. Ethics Board Hands 'Recidivist Disciplinary Offender' 18-Month Suspension

The Disciplinary Board for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania found Andrew Wilson Barbin in violation of 18 Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct across matters in five matters with four different clients. His violations included incompetence, neglect, failure to communicate, filing and pursuing frivolous litigation and conduct prejudicial to the administration...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law.com

Starr Files Insurance Contract Suit against Custom Ecology, Stafford; Wood Smith Handling Case

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Wood Smith Henning & Berman filed an insurance contract lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Starr Indemnity & Liability Company. The complaint against Custom Ecology Inc. and Stafford Logistics Inc. demands payment of $1.1 million for deductibles alleged to be owed pursuant to a commercial auto policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04786, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company v. Stafford Logistics, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Class Action Suit Filed Against Nuix Over the E-Discovery Provider's IPO

The troubles continue to roll in for e-discovery and digital forensics provider Nuix. According to Australian media, a class action lawsuit was filed on November 19 in the Supreme Court of Victoria in Australia, alleging the legal tech company misrepresented and omitted information in its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus and market disclosures.
LAW
ourherald.com

Tunbridge Farmers File Suit v. ECFiber

Two Tunbridge farmers have named four businesses, including broadband provider ECFiber, in a lawsuit this month. The lawsuit, filed on November 5 in the civil division of Orange County Superior Court by Scott and Amber Hoyt of Hoyt Hill Farmstead, seeks damages on five counts, including negligence, nuisance, trespass, consumer fraud, and punitive damages. It alleges that the four businesses, […]
TUNBRIDGE, VT
Law.com

Burr & Forman Files Trademark Suit for 'Woke Up Like This' Tanning Lotion

Burr & Forman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Devoted Creations, marketer of a tanning…. Burr & Forman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Devoted Creations, marketer of a tanning lotion sold under the trademark ‘Woke Up Like This.’ The suit pursues claims against Marque of Brands Americas in connection with its ‘I Woke Up Like This’ overnight tanning treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:21-cv-02662, Devoted Creations, Inc. v. Marque of Brands Americas, LLC.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Law.com

Doe v. State of N.Y.

The Court considered the following papers in deciding this motion: (1) Notice of Motion, dated September 8, 2021. (2) Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, in Support dated September 8, 2021 with attachments. (3) Affirmation of Jordan Rutsky, Esq., in Opposition, dated October 12, 2021, with attachments. (4) Reply Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, dated October 18, 2021. Claimant filed this Claim on August 13, 2020 pursuant to the Child Victims Act to recover damages for alleged sexual misconduct perpetrated by Jeffrey Bernstein, an attorney assigned by Bronx County Family Court pursuant to County Law article 18-B to represent Claimant in a custody proceeding (see Affirmation of Cheryl Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General [Rameau Aff] Ex A [Amended Claim] 2). An Amended Claim was filed on October 28, 2020. The Amended Claim alleges Mr. Bernstein sexually abused Claimant on several occasions in 1989 in a conference room at the Bronx County Family Courthouse (see id.). Defendant now moves pursuant to CPLR 3211 (a) (7) to dismiss the Amended Claim on the ground that it fails to state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted. Specifically, Defendant contends that Mr. Bernstein, an attorney assigned to represent Claimant pursuant to County Law article 18-b, is not an employee or agent of the State and, as such, the State cannot be held liable for any wrongdoing committed by him (see Rameau Aff 8; see also Reply Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General.
POLITICS

