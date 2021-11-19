ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story of the Song: The Electrician by The Walker Brothers

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trio’s final studio release was the widely ignored Nite Flights. This patchy collection launches with four striking songs from Scott Walker. The title track (later covered by David Bowie and the Fatima Mansions, among others) may be...

94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
laconiadailysun.com

Sir Paul McCartney keeps performing to avoid thinking about death

Sir Paul McCartney continues to perform so he doesn't have to think about death. The 79-year-old Beatles legend claimed that composing new music and being in the recording studio helps distract him from thoughts of his own mortality. He explained: "If I didn't have a new project or challenge to...
MUSIC
Person
David Bowie
Person
Kafka
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Paul McCartney's Last Conversation With John Lennon Was Super Relatable

Paul McCartney’s last conversation with former Beatles bandmate John Lennon was pretty mundane stuff ― and that’s what made it special, McCartney said on “The Howard Stern Show” this week. (Check out the segment below.) The rock ‘n’ roll legends talked about baking bread. “I ring John and I was...
CELEBRITIES
societyofrock.com

The Story Behind The Kinkiest Jimi Hendrix Song

Jimi Hendrix may be best known for his mad axeslinging skills, but he was also a prolific songwriter. But perhaps not totally unexpected was him writing a filthy song. Can you take a guess about which one we’re talking about?. It’s Crosstown Traffic from his 1968 album, Electric Ladyland. Why...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
NME

Unheard song featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison found in loft

A previously unheard track featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison has been played for the first time after being unearthed in a loft. As BBC News reports, the song – titled ‘Radhe Shaam’ – was written and produced in 1968 by broadcaster Suresh Joshi. It features former Beatles bandmates Starr and Harrison on drums and guitar respectively, as well as Indian classical musician Aashish Khan.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Walker Hayes’ New Funny Song: Could It Be Another Sensation?

Walker Hayes is teasing a new song called “I’m Just Trying To Stay Outta AA,” and he shared a video on TikTok of him singing the lyrics directly from his phone while sitting in an airport. The fun song features the lines, “I’m just tryin’ to keep my daughters off...
CELEBRITIES
Music
Rolling Stone

See Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Bring ‘Raise the Roof’ Songs to CBS Shows

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrated the release of Raise the Roof Friday by performing a pair of songs from their new album on The Late Show and then on Saturday’s CBS Mornings. For the pre-taped, out-of-studio performance from Nashville, Plant and Krauss — encircled by their troupe of guitarists and percussionists — delivered “Can’t Let Go” and, as a web exclusive, “Trouble With My Lover” from the new LP, their first album together since 2007’s Grammy Album of the Year-winning Raising Sand. The appearance offered a preview of Plant and Krauss’ just-announced 2022 trek, the first time the duo have toured...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins Cover ‘Ziggy Stardust’ at First Full NHC Gig

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chis Chaney quietly unveiled their supergroup NHC with a short set at the Ohana Festival in September, but they made their official debut with a full-length show at L.A.’s Troubadour on Tuesday evening. The set began with nine songs from their in-progress album, including several they’ve already shared with fans like “Lazy Eyes,” and “Feed the Cruel.” The second half of the show moved to tunes from Hawkins’ solo career like “Louise” and “Range Roger Bitch.” It wrapped up with Queen’s “Keep Yourself Alive” and the David Bowie classics “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”...
MUSIC
The Independent

Story of the Song: See it in a Boy’s Eyes by Jamelia

Chris Martin’s band, Coldplay, were between albums and, in the front man’s words, he had “nothing to do for a week”. He phoned one of his label-mates, the R&B star Jamelia, to see if she fancied collaborating on a song. The 23-year-old Birmingham-born singer was staggered. “I’ve always been a fan of his but never did I imagine he was a fan of mine,” she said. Jamelia Davis had been signed to EMI’s Parlophone at the age of 15 and the singer, who abandoned schoolgirl thoughts of a career in psychology to write and record her own material, was now being feted as the British Beyonce. In marketing terms, it was a gamble: Coldplay’s and Jamelia’s audiences hardly overlap.
MUSIC
CMT

CMT REWIND: Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” And The Profound Power Of Story Songs

One of the goals of great songwriting is to write songs that are so compelling that the listener can see the song’s plot unfold, like a movie, in their mind’s eye. For country icon Kenny Rogers, not only is his best-known signature song — 1978-released “The Gambler” — a story song that eventually became a feature film, but it’s also proof of the staying power of truly gripping stories in music.
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Story Behind New Luke Combs Song “Doin’ This” & New Music Video

Luke Combs debuted a brand new song on the 2021 CMA Awards Show called “Doin’ This.” The CMA Entertainer of the Year shares the story behind that new song. “Yeah, the story for ‘Doin’ This’, I wrote it with Rob Wilford and Drew Parker. We wrote it sometime during the whole COVID experience at my house. And I think it was just kind of, you know, written from a really personal place. You know, people always kind of asked me, well, what job would you have if you weren’t doin’ this? And we kind of took that idea and made it into a song and it just felt like there’s so many people that will never stop doing what we’re doing. And that’s what I would be doing if I didn’t make it this far, I would be trying to make it this far. And I think the song speaks to a lot of people in that way man, people that just are trying to make something happen and they’ve always wanted to and, and they’ll never stop trying.”
MUSIC
Lexington Herald-Leader

Hear the stories behind John Prine’s songs from someone who was there: His brother.

Billy Prine always felt close to his older brother. They shared a love of storytelling, a fascination with songwriting and a drive to share both with an audience. A year after his sibling’s passing, the youngest of the Prine brothers is on the road to put some of that musical joy into motion. The songs he will sharing, though, won’t be his own. They will be the acclaimed works of John Prine. Call it a case of brotherly love.
LEXINGTON, KY

