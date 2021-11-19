Wrestler Jamar Williams’ Experiences Help Young Men Pin Down Success

As a Pan-African studies major at Kent State University, Marvin Logan Jr. learned about the concept of “Sankofa,” which means “go back and fetch it.”. “They drilled into us, if you take this information, if you take this knowledge and you keep it, you’ve not only dishonored yourself, you’ve dishonored your ancestors and dishonored your community,” Logan said. “If I went and got this education, traveled the world working with young people and didn’t bring any of this back home, I’ve dishonored my sharecropper grandfather and my domestic grandmother, who sacrificed everything for their 12 children to get where they’ve got. I dishonored my late father, who did everything for my sister and I and gave us everything we possibly could need in hopes we would go out and spread it with the world.”

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO