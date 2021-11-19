ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestler Jamar Williams’ Experiences Help Young Men Pin Down Success

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamar Williams’ 165-pound championship wrestling match in February was his life in microcosm. Tied at 3–3 with 24 seconds left and rival Chase Morgan of West Liberty University on the attack, Williams countered a double-leg takedown attempt on the edge of the mat by spinning behind for a 5–3...

Warren Tribune Chronicle

Harding grad shares experiences to help others

As a Pan-African studies major at Kent State University, Marvin Logan Jr. learned about the concept of “Sankofa,” which means “go back and fetch it.”. “They drilled into us, if you take this information, if you take this knowledge and you keep it, you’ve not only dishonored yourself, you’ve dishonored your ancestors and dishonored your community,” Logan said. “If I went and got this education, traveled the world working with young people and didn’t bring any of this back home, I’ve dishonored my sharecropper grandfather and my domestic grandmother, who sacrificed everything for their 12 children to get where they’ve got. I dishonored my late father, who did everything for my sister and I and gave us everything we possibly could need in hopes we would go out and spread it with the world.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Decatur Daily

Experience helping Titans win close games

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans would prefer easier wins that don't come down to a final stand at the goal line or scratching out a victory in overtime. They also don't flinch in such situations. They're scrappy and tested, used to big moments late in games because they've been in more of them than any other NFL team with coach Mike Vrabel.
NFL
Oskaloosa Herald

Dutch take down ranked wrestlers in loss to Coe

PELLA — The Central College wrestling team knocked off a pair of top-five wrestlers from Coe College in a 30-7 loss Thursday night. Coe, the No. 4 team in the NWCA Division III preseason poll, was victorious in the first dual of the season for both teams. The Dutch started...
PELLA, IA
On3.com

Tim Tebow breaks down success of Tennessee offense

Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about playing successful offense in the ultra-competitive SEC. Earlier this week, the former Heisman Trophy winner hopped on the Paul Finebaum show to explain the success behind Josh Heupel’s Tennessee offense. “Everything is tied in together,” Tebow said of the Tennessee offense. “So...
TENNESSEE STATE
Clinton Herald

Numbers, experience help boost Clinton grapplers

Clinton head wrestling coach Dustin Caldwell is back for the River Kings, and he’s looking to a couple of his wrestlers to step things up this year on the mat. He’s especially looking at a few who were on the brink of breakthroughs last year. The River Kings are coming...
WWE
The Augusta Chronicle

Wrestlers vying for another successful season

Coming off a season that saw them claim both the Area 3A Duals and Traditional titles in the same season for the second time in school history, the SCHS Gamecock wrestling team of Griffen Greene will seek to build on that success with another big season. The loss of a single wrestler to graduation from the lineup that went to the state traditional tournament means there is a great possibility for another deep run. Already scheduled to...
COMBAT SPORTS
