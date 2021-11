Photographers across the board love the Adobe Curves tool in all of the places that it calls home: Lightroom, Camera Raw, Premiere, and, of course, in Photoshop as well. Today, we're concerned primarily with the lattermost, but these principles can be applied to any place in the Adobe suite where you're able to modify an image using Curves. Let's learn how to use Curves in Photoshop for a perfect grade under any circumstances.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO