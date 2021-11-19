Jennifer Fleiss Explains Why Your Business Needs to Invest in Analytics

Dr Christine Izuakor, CEO and founder of Cyber Pop-up, discusses the value that ethical hacking capabilities can bring to organisations. Cyber threats are increasing in rate, variety and sophistication: UK businesses had to combat an average of 686,961 hacking attempts of their online systems over the course of 2020. In response, corporations, institutions and governments must make their IT security a firm priority to mitigate threats. High profile incidents keep occurring, from the Irish Health Service executive cyber breach, to British Airways’ £20m fine following a major GDPR breach, and the Colonial Pipeline’s costly ransomware attack.
