Grand Forks, ND

UND to develop augmented reality system for Army Humvees

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU-S Senator John Hoeven joined UND President Andrew Armacost today (Fri) in Grand Forks to announce a $5 million contract between the university, Applied Research Associates and the Department of Defense to develop augmented reality systems for Army Humvees. The contract supports the third phase of the project —...

knoxradio.com

und.edu

For Army Humvee operators, a ‘Heads Up’ windshield display

New $5 million contract between UND, Applied Research Associates and DoD advances project to next level, Sen. John Hoeven says at press conference. North Dakota ingenuity will help keep American soldiers safe on the battlefield in years to come, thanks to UND research that’s developing advanced “heads up” windshield displays for Army vehicles.
GRAND FORKS, ND
John Hoeven
