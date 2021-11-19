Liam's List: Beatles, Elixir, 'Upon This Rock'

MUSIC: THE BEATLES

Directed by Peter Jackson, who made the iconic "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, " Get Back " is a three-part documentary about the most famous music

foursome ever: The Beatles. Their final live performance on the rooftop of Apple in London in 1969 is captured beautifully in the film. The most compelling parts are the candid studio sessions at Abbey Road. To coincide with the documentary, new CD and vinyl editions of "Let It Be" are being released and the series is accompanied by a "Get Back" book which like the film, tells a more nuanced story of the Fab Four. Catch "Get Back" on Disney+.

BAR: ELIXIR TURNS 18

Happy Birthday to one of the oldest bars in San Francisco Elixir in the mission. The location on 16th and Guerrero has been a bar location for 163 years. Impressive. A new private barrel whisky has just been released at Elixir. Owner H. also talks to me about his Fresh Victor elixir projects, his family's move to Idaho and talks holiday cocktails & classes. Enjoy the conversation.

MUSIC: ADELE “30”

"30" is the latest record my British superstar Adele . The album was inspired by Adele's emotional journey as she put it "taking care of heart and home!" The offering finds Adele in fine voice at her heartbreaking yet hopeful best.

BOOK: UPON THIS ROCK

Best-selling author David Eugene Perry is interviewed by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist journalist John King about Perry's award winning mystery thriller "Upon This Rock" (Best Gay Book of 2021 at the San Francisco Book Festival and Silver Medal Ben Franklin Award from the Independent Book Publishers Association). Set in the historic Italian hilltop town of Orvieto, "Upon This Rock" takes the reader on a rollercoaster ride encompassing several centuries with side trips to Rome, Germany, Ireland, Spain and San Francisco.

This event will be in-person at Manny's in the Mission on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but there will also be a Zoom link ticket for those who'd like to tune in digitally from the comfort of their home.

FILM: JULIA

The late great Julia Child is being celebrated In a new documentary that sheds light on her life away from the kitchen and TV cameras. America's first famous TV cook found fame at 50 when her passion for cooking brought her into American homes. She was a National treasure and spent more than 30 years hosting cooking shows on PBS. The documentary highlights the early days if her life as a diplomat, her days in Paris and her one long love husband Paul Child. Julia also speaks to the bestselling book Mastering French Cooking and the Parisian says that inspired it. The beloved TV cook passed in 2004 aged 91. " Julie " is now playing in Bay Area theaters.

MUSIC: FOO FIGHTERS

Rock n' Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters have released a new video for the song " Love Dies Young " from their latest album, "Medicine at Midnight." The video was written and directed by Dave Grohl and stars Jason Sudeikis as a coach hyping up an American swim team for a competition. Since dropping the record, Foo Fighters have celebrated the album in various ways with a collection of Bee Gees covers and live, in-studio "Medicine at Midnight" cuts. Foo Fighters headlined BottleRock Napa over Labor Day weekend and will be touring again in 2022.

MUSIC: STING

Former Police frontman Sting has unleashed a new album "The Bridge" and

people are buzzing about it. As Sting says, "it's a collection of songs bridged by people being between worlds, between one place and another, between relationships and between life and death." Let's hope Sting can bridge those gaps here. Look out for new dates for his residency in Las Vegas.

THANKSGIVING: GLIDE

Sign-up to volunteer or make a donation to San Francisco's Glide as they spend another Turkey day feeding those in need. Glide is a church for everybody, giving and caring for community are at the heart of their mission.

GIVE: MEALS ON WHEELS

Help house bound seniors with the gift of a meal this Thanksgiving. You may also consider a donation and you can give here .

BOOK: BEYOND DIFFERENCES COOKBOOK

Give the gift of the "Hello Friendship cookbook, recipes for connection" to yourself, family or a friend. The book includes tasty recipes by many including Chef Dominique Crenn and I also include "me mum's shepherd's pie” recipe. A $250 donation gets you the tasty cookbook and will ensure the Beyond Differences mission continues across the country, ending teenage social isolation and creating cultures of belonging for everyone.

Happy Turkey Day!

