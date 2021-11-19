ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Fresno

By Rebekah Gonzalez, Sarah Tate
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2Mgc_0d2FVaJ900
Photo: Getty Images

Breakfast. The most important meal of the day, and many people's favorite type of food. With an almost endless list of options, from french toast and pancakes hot off the griddle to hash browns and eggs cooked however you like them, each person has their own combination that they love and their preferred spot to order it.

Fresno has plenty of restaurants that offer some amazing breakfast options perfect to start your day off right.

Yelp has compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the city that are serving the most delicious breakfast foods .

So which breakfast spot has the highest rating in Fresno ?

It's Red Apple Cafe .

Here's what one reviewer, Devin T. , had to say about the restaurant:

"I love coming here in the mornings for chicken fried steak. It's everything your hope for in a cafe. They keep the faith to the proper feeling and treat you like family when you come in. Coffee is hot. Food is delicious. Staff is sweet. I don't know what more I could ask for!"

These are the top 10 highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Yelp :

  1. Red Apple Cafe
  2. Batter Up Pancakes
  3. Benaddiction
  4. The Train Depot
  5. Jus' Jo's Country Kitchen
  6. Las Mananitas
  7. Huckleberry's
  8. Fresno Breakfast House
  9. Sunnyside Diner
  10. Flight Line Café

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Foods#Coffee#Food Drink#Getty Images Breakfast#French#Red Apple Cafe#Fresno Breakfast House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
1K+
Followers
495
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy