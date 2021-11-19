This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Fresno

Photo: Getty Images

Breakfast. The most important meal of the day, and many people's favorite type of food. With an almost endless list of options, from french toast and pancakes hot off the griddle to hash browns and eggs cooked however you like them, each person has their own combination that they love and their preferred spot to order it.

Fresno has plenty of restaurants that offer some amazing breakfast options perfect to start your day off right.

Yelp has compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the city that are serving the most delicious breakfast foods .

So which breakfast spot has the highest rating in Fresno ?

It's Red Apple Cafe .

Here's what one reviewer, Devin T. , had to say about the restaurant:

"I love coming here in the mornings for chicken fried steak. It's everything your hope for in a cafe. They keep the faith to the proper feeling and treat you like family when you come in. Coffee is hot. Food is delicious. Staff is sweet. I don't know what more I could ask for!"

These are the top 10 highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Yelp :