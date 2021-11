BOSTON (CBS) – Three men were found guilty of chasing down Ahmaud Arbery and killing him in Georgia on Wednesday. William Bryan, who filmed the murder, was found guilty of three counts of murder; Gregory McMichael was found guilty of felony murder; and Travis McMichael, who fired the shot, was found guilty of malice murder and felony murder. The verdict came 22 months after Arbery’s death. He was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Reactions from Massachusetts lawmakers supported the guilty verdict. Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down for simply jogging while Black. This verdict isn't justice—justice would be Ahmaud alive today. The verdict answers our...

