Mexico agrees new, reduced IMF credit line worth $50 billion

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday defended his government's move to speed up approval of major infrastructure projects considered vital to national security. A decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday said that provisional authorization for public works in areas such as energy, tourism and transport must be issued within five business days. Such infrastructure projects are in the "public interest" and part of "national security," it said. Lopez Obrador has championed several megaprojects such a new Mexico City airport and his "Maya Train" that will link Caribbean resorts with ancient archaeological sites.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO