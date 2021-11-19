ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru’s Keiko Fujimori backs long-shot effort to impeach President Castillo

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s Keiko Fujimori, the head of the largest opposition bloc, said on Friday her Popular Force party would back a motion being prepared to impeach socialist President Pedro Castillo. The basis for the challenge against Castillo, alleging he is morally unfit for office, is tenuous and...

U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Peruvian President Castillo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met virtually with Peruvian President Pedro Castillo today from Lima, Peru, while the President was visiting rural communities in Ayacucho, Peru. Deputy Secretary Sherman and President Castillo discussed issues important to the U.S.-Peru bilateral relationship, including growing bilateral opportunities for trade and investment, advancing human rights, promoting inclusive economic growth, and combating the climate crisis. Deputy Secretary Sherman also thanked President Castillo for Peru’s work to strengthen democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Peru's Castillo says GDP will grow 13% in 2021

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's socialist President Pedro Castillo said on Thursday in a conference with business leaders that the country's gross domestic product is expected to grow 13% and beat expectations in 2021, amid a strong economy rebound from the pandemic. "Legal certainty and clear rules will continue to exist,...
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Impeachment threat haunts Peru's president 4 months into term

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo has been in office for less than four months and opposition lawmakers are already pushing for his ouster in the politically unstable Andean nation. Fuerza Popular, the party led by defeated presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, said Friday that its lawmakers would support a motion asking congress...
POLITICS
Person
Sebastian Pinera
Person
Keiko Fujimori
AFP

Mexico president defends move to shield megaprojects

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday defended his government's move to speed up approval of major infrastructure projects considered vital to national security. A decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday said that provisional authorization for public works in areas such as energy, tourism and transport must be issued within five business days. Such infrastructure projects are in the "public interest" and part of "national security," it said. Lopez Obrador has championed several megaprojects such a new Mexico City airport and his "Maya Train" that will link Caribbean resorts with ancient archaeological sites.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Chile's Senate declines to impeach president over business deal revealed in Pandora Papers

Chile's Senate declined Tuesday to impeach President Sebastian Pinera over a business deal revealed in the Pandora Papers leaks, refusing to go along with the lower chamber of Congress in opening proceedings against him. The vote was 24 in favor of impeachment, 18 against and one abstention. Those voting to charge the billionaire president with corruption needed at least 29 votes to pass the measure. "The defense has forcefully disproven each one of the facts that are presented as causes of this impeachment," Senator Francisco Chahuan, from Pinera's center-right National Renewal party. This means the case is closed, with no punishment of Pinera over the controversial sale of a mining company in 2010 when he was serving the first of two non-consecutive terms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Chile Senate rejects removing president in impeachment trial

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Chilean Senate late Tuesday rejected an opposition-initiated impeachment process to remove President Sebastián Piñera over allegations that he favored the sale of a family property that hinged on the government not declaring the land a nature reserve. The lower house approved the impeachment charges, setting...
POLITICS
#Impeachments#Legislature#Reuters#Popular Force Party#Marxist#Peruvian
AFP

Fujimori's ex-strongman sentenced to 17 years for Peru kidnapping

Vladimiro Montesinos, the jailed former intelligence chief of Peru's disgraced ex-president Alberto Fujimori, has been handed a 17-year prison sentence for the 1990s kidnapping of a journalist. Montesinos has been imprisoned since 2001 on a 25-year jail term for human rights violations, and under Peruvian law is considered to have already served the additional, shorter sentence handed down late Thursday. Gustavo Gorriti, a harsh critic of Fujimori's autocratic regime, was kidnapped from his home by soldiers late on April 5, 1992 -- the night Fujimori, with support from the armed forces, announced he was dissolving parliament and suspending Peru's constitution. The journalist, who worked for Spanish newspaper El Pais, was kept at a military prison until his release several days later following diplomatic pressure from Spain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wibqam.com

Honduran ruling party hopeful Asfura faces uphill climb

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – If he is to extend the Honduran conservatives’ dozen years in power, Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry “Tito” Asfura must overcome the unpopularity of the outgoing president, a unified opposition, and a deep economic slump in the Central American nation. A recent poll shows the two-term mayor from the...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Libya fighters disrupt Gaddafi son’s election appeal

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – A lawyer for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya’s late dictator, said armed men had prevented him lodging an appeal on Thursday against his client’s disqualification from next month’s presidential election, adding to fears of turmoil around the vote. Disputes about issues including the eligibility of candidates...
MIDDLE EAST
wibqam.com

Leadership shake-up to test Mexican central bank as inflation soars

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s surprise shakeup of the nomination process for the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) next chief has cast doubt over the bank’s rate-tightening cycle as it battles to keep high inflation in check. Lopez Obrador, a leftist populist who has already placed...
BUSINESS
