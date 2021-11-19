Letter: Protect loved ones from climate change

A recent Eugene Robinson column (State Journal-Register, Nov. 3) on climate change included misleading exaggerations and some irresponsible fear-mongering. Americans are fed a constant barrage of climate alarmists' favorite phrases, like "make or break moment for the future of the planet" and "warming experts agree will be catastrophic". Neither Robinson nor other media types and leftist politicians who dish out this scary rhetoric, have any scientific expertise or actually understand what they're talking about. If any of them were required to explain their matter-of-fact assertions, I'm confident they would embarrass themselves. Anyone who believes Congress or the Glasgow Summit are capable of keeping "Earth's temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius by century's end" is incredibly gullible, and being duped. And Robinson's claims about more wildfires, flooding, and storms are easily proven inaccurate.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO