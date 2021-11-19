ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Letter: Protect loved ones from climate change

Regardless of our age, sex, race, color, creed, we are all human and we need someone to love and someone to love us. The love of important people in our lives provides meaning for our existence and our actions. We all agree...

Daily Gate City

Community resists retreat from climate change

The Gullah Geechee, a community of Black Americans on the southeastern coast who are descended from slaves, have endured storms for years. Climate change threatens their way of life. (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
ENVIRONMENT
montereycountyweekly.com

These maps show exactly what climate change is doing to the places we love.

The language of climate change is either emotional and therefore automatically political or “fairly dry,” says Marina Psaros, a sustainability expert who spent a chunk of her career poring over National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data before co-authoring The Atlas of Disappearing Places with artist/researcher Christina Conklin. “Writing a book...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Build Back Better, climate change, pandemic, civility, jury duty

To Rep. Mike Simpson and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch,. Thank you for supporting HR2820 and voting for S1251 respectively. “The Growing Climate Solutions Act” helps rural farmers and ranchers get credit for reducing their carbon footprint. Similar urban mitigation actions that will help people withstand excessively hot climates need funding. National Geographic reported that on the same street in Los Angeles, the neighborhoods with trees were 5 degrees cooler than those with none.
BOISE, ID
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: A tradeoff to protect all

To end this pandemic requires that everyone wears masks and get vaccinated. Some people desire to exercise their freedom not to participate in our community efforts. Consequently, they are slowing down our progress against the virus. I read the Bible once in a awhile because it does me good. One...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The State Journal-Register

Letter: Don't believe everything you read and hear about climate change

A recent Eugene Robinson column (State Journal-Register, Nov. 3) on climate change included misleading exaggerations and some irresponsible fear-mongering. Americans are fed a constant barrage of climate alarmists' favorite phrases, like "make or break moment for the future of the planet" and "warming experts agree will be catastrophic". Neither Robinson nor other media types and leftist politicians who dish out this scary rhetoric, have any scientific expertise or actually understand what they're talking about. If any of them were required to explain their matter-of-fact assertions, I'm confident they would embarrass themselves. Anyone who believes Congress or the Glasgow Summit are capable of keeping "Earth's temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius by century's end" is incredibly gullible, and being duped. And Robinson's claims about more wildfires, flooding, and storms are easily proven inaccurate.
ENVIRONMENT
Missouri Independent

Climate change is killing our future | Opinion

For years now we’ve been subjected to an endless stream of nonsense from those who deny the inescapable reality that our planet is overheating due to human-caused pollution in the atmosphere. It’s now apparent that the cascading effects of global baking — and the concurrent lack of action by our politicians and lawmakers — are […] The post Climate change is killing our future | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Doctor Diagnoses Patient With Suffering From "Climate Change"

A Canadian woman could be the first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from “climate change.”. Dr Kyle Merritt, an emergency room doctor in Nelson, British Columbia, told Glacier Media that a patient in her 70s came into the emergency department at Kootenay Lake Hospital in June 2021 when the Pacific Northwest was being battered by an unprecedented heatwave.
MassLive.com

State, region needs to take immediate action on climate change (Letters)

The extreme weather events our region faced this past summer, along with the record-setting warmth we are experiencing this autumn, highlight why the state needs to take urgent action to address climate change. (Boston reports 4th warmest October on record, Worcester reports 11th warmest). As a coastal state, Massachusetts is particularly vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis; rising sea levels and increased droughts threaten human health, damage ecosystems, and jeopardize our economy. If we remain idle, communities will continue to suffer during heat waves, low-lying homes will become increasingly vulnerable to flooding, and all will struggle with the economic damages that result.
WORCESTER, MA
EurekAlert

Climate change will destroy familiar environments, create new ones and undermine efforts to protect sea life

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Climate change is altering familiar conditions of the world’s oceans and creating new environments that could undermine efforts to protect sea life in the world’s largest marine protected areas, new research from Oregon State University shows. The changing conditions also have cultural and economic implications for the...
OREGON STATE
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: Donna Miers; Colin Powell; climate change and social justice; Alex Honnold

I need to respond to the non-factual allegations by Vice President David Stewart of the Boulder Valley Education Association in the Nov. 10 Open Forum. I can see why Stewart is perplexed about my wife, Donna Miers, questioning the validity of the union’s endorsements. He claimed that the union endorsed me for BVSD school board, but the union never endorsed me. The union endorsed my opponent when I ran for my first term in 2009. In 2013, I ran unopposed and BVSD canceled the election.
BOULDER, CO
Pioneer Press

Letters: One of the lessons from our parents: There’s no free lunch.

The dearth of common sense in the economic stimulus plan as reported in the Pioneer Press earlier this month just boggles my mind. Over half a century ago we were told by “economists” and others, with attendant fierce discussions on both sides, that the United States can safely accumulate debt equal to our GDP. That made no sense in itself. Then, in June of this year our debt exceeded 125% of GDP. Now we are piling more debt on top of that.
BUSINESS
FIRST For Women

Protect Yourself From Covid-19 at Thanksgiving By Making This One Easy Change

With Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots readily available nationwide, it’s going to be a much more upbeat Thanksgiving compared to last year. However, even if you’ve gotten your vaccine doses, there’s still a small chance you could end up with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus. That’s particularly true if you’re attending a larger holiday gathering than last year. Luckily, there’s one simple way to mitigate some of those risks this Thanksgiving, and it doesn’t require any extra effort from you: Make sure you’ve got proper ventilation wherever you’re sitting down for dinner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY

