Letter: Protect loved ones from climate change

The extreme weather events our region faced this past summer, along with the record-setting warmth we are experiencing this autumn, highlight why the state needs to take urgent action to address climate change. (Boston reports 4th warmest October on record, Worcester reports 11th warmest). As a coastal state, Massachusetts is particularly vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis; rising sea levels and increased droughts threaten human health, damage ecosystems, and jeopardize our economy. If we remain idle, communities will continue to suffer during heat waves, low-lying homes will become increasingly vulnerable to flooding, and all will struggle with the economic damages that result.
Comments / 0