Canada Nickel To Host Conference Call On November 22, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc.(" Canada Nickel" or the " Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces that Mark Selby, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will be hosting a conference call on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call DetailsDate: Monday, November 22, 2021Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants may join the call as follows:Dialing local Toronto: +1-416-764-8688Dialing North American Toll Free: +1-888-390-0546Dialing International Toll Free: available upon request Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1514838&tp_key=41b4857d60

Confirmation #: 94728691

For those unable to participate, a web-based archive of the conference call will be available for playback at the same Audience URL used to access the live webcast. Also, an audio replay will be available from 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 22, 2021 through Monday, December 13, 2021. To access the replay, please call 1-888-390-0541 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-416-764-8677 (local Toronto) and enter confirmation code 728691#.

About Canada NickelCanada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins- Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact: Mark Selby, Chair and CEO Phone: 647-256-1954 Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, future exploration and development results, completion of the acquisition and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-to-host-conference-call-on-november-22-2021-301429340.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

