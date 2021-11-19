ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global $8.1 Billion Warehouse Management Systems Markets To 2028 Featuring Epicor, Korber, Infor, Made4net, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, PSI Logistics, Reply, SAP, Softeon, Synergy, & Tecsys

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Services, Software), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Function, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehouse management systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing transition towards cloud-based management systems in the warehouse industry is anticipated to boost the demand for warehouse management systems (WMS) based on the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Advancements in cloud-based technologies are estimated to fuel the adoption of WMS software irrespective of the organization's size and complexity where these solutions are used. Surging demand for cloud-based systems can primarily be attributed to medium- and small-sized businesses that do not require the implementation of advanced warehouse technologies and high-speed automation.

Large-scale companies are also switching to cloud-based WMS as it allows organizations to offload exhausting tasks, such as maintenance, infrastructure administration, timely upgrades, and other tasks that are carried out on the on-premise software. Cloud enables businesses running on conventional on-premise technologies to transit to a platform that will support and cater to their clients' needs more efficiently. Low upfront cost and shorter implementation time are key factors that are encouraging companies to adopt cloud-based systems.

In the healthcare ecosystem, a WMS ensures that medical equipment and medicines are supplied on time. Also, it continuously updates the database of the inventory moving in and out of a warehouse, which prevents the shortage of inventory.

Furthermore, in the healthcare domain, continuous sharing of information and transparency of all processes are the critical factors for efficient warehouse management.

Warehouse management system enables complete transparency of logistic activities and enables proper tracking of medical devices and medicines. Similarly, in the food & beverage industry, it ensures optimized picking, directed put away, and rotation of stock based on its expiry date. Warehouse Management Systems Market Report Highlights

  • The WMS market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the changing supply chain models of product manufacturers and rapidly growing consumer demand, especially in the transport & logistics and retail sectors
  • The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of WMS software by Small- and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs) worldwide
  • The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to numerous functionalities offered by cloud-based WMS over the traditional on-premise WMS
  • Transportation & logistics is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period owing to the rising need for technologically advanced WMS that can help logistics companies to keep their operations aligned with the ever-demanding market
  • Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high influx of e-commerce players in the region

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segmental Outlook Chapter 3. Market Variable, Trends & Scope3.1. Warehouse Management System Market Trends3.1.1. Technology Trends3.1.2. Buyer Trends3.1.3. Supplier Trends3.1.4. Regulatory Trends3.2. Warehouse Management System Market Dynamics3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis3.2.2. Market Opportunity Analysis3.2.3. Market Challenge Analysis3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.4. Warehouse Management System Market - Value Chain Analysis3.5. Warehouse Management System Market Industry Analysis - Porter's3.6. Warehouse Management System Market Industry Analysis - PEST3.7. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.7.1. Joint Ventures3.7.2. Mergers & Acquisitions3.7.3. Licensing & Partnership3.7.4. Technology Collaborations Chapter 4. Warehouse Management System Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Warehouse Management System Market: Component Analysis4.1.1. Software4.1.2. Services Chapter 5. Warehouse Management System Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Warehouse Management System Market: Deployment Analysis5.1.1. On-premise5.1.2. Cloud Chapter 6. Warehouse Management System Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Warehouse Management System Market: Function Analysis6.1.1. Labor Management System6.1.2. Analytics & Optimization6.1.3. Billing & Yard Management6.1.4. Systems Integration & Maintenance6.1.5. Consulting Services Chapter 7. Warehouse Management System Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Warehouse Management System Market: Deployment Analysis7.1.1. Transportation & Logistics7.1.2. Retail7.1.3. Healthcare7.1.4. Manufacturing7.1.5. Food & Beverage7.1.6. Others Chapter 8. Warehouse Management System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1. Warehouse Management System Market Share By Region, 2020 & 2028 Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants9.2. Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)9.3. Vendor Landscape9.3.1. Key Company Analysis, 20209.4. Company Analysis9.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis9.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Company Overview10.2. Financial Performance10.3. Product Benchmarking10.4. Recent Developments

  • Epicor
  • Korber AG (HighJump)
  • Infor
  • Made4net
  • Manhattan Associates
  • Oracle
  • PSI Logistics
  • Reply
  • SAP
  • Softeon
  • Synergy Ltd.
  • Tecsys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ec6o3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-8-1-billion-warehouse-management-systems-markets-to-2028-featuring-epicor-korber-infor-made4net-manhattan-associates-oracle-psi-logistics-reply-sap-softeon-synergy--tecsys-301429313.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Intelligent Transportation System Markets Growth Opportunity Report 2021: Efficient Traffic Data Management For Cost-effective Highway Road Networks

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Transportation System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The demand for intelligent transportation system (ITS) has also evolved with the progress transportation systems have made over the years. However, effective utilization of transportation systems depends on proper management of input data sources which describe the performance of the system and the state of system controls.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Azcom Technology Announces Production-Ready Radar-Based Solution For Child Presence Detection (CPD)

MILAN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azcom Technology, a leading system engineering company, today announced the availability of its radar sensor-based software solution for Child Presence Detection (CPD) - a key vehicle safety feature mandated by different regulatory bodies to prevent fatal injuries to children when left unattended in a vehicle during hot or cold weather conditions. CPD is a new feature that the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) will award additional points for as part of its five-star safety rating system.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Ultrasound Devices Market In Chile Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare And Samsung Medison

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chile Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices, Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices), By Portability, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Chile ultrasound devices market size is expected to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap#Infor#Market Competition#Manhattan Associates#Psi Logistics#Reply#Softeon#Synergy#Tecsys#Function#Application#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Wms#Saas
TheStreet

Global Imaging CRO Market Trends And Outlook To 2031: Increase In The Annual Number Of Clinical Trials With Medical Imaging

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Imaging CRO Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Services, Modalities, Applications, Phases, End User, Country Data (11 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global imaging CRO market is expected...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Web Performance Market Report 2021: Rise In Security Breaches And Cyber-Attacks Targeting Enterprise Websites

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Web Performance Market (2021-2026) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Web Performance Market is estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global $18.35 Bn Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market To 2026: Rising Awareness On The Availability Of High Quality And Safer Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market is estimated to be USD...
MARKETS
TheStreet

MEXC Global To Support Nervos Network's Native Token Standard To Expand Its Reach In Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC Global , a world-leading crypto exchange, today announced the integration of the native token standard of Nervos to streamline future token listings for projects building on the network. By integrating Nervos' Simple User-Defined Token (sUDT) standard with its exchange platform, MEXC aims to expand user access to cross-border projects and assets in both Eastern and Western markets.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Oracle
TheStreet

Flora Growth Forms JV With Avaria Health And Beauty To Distribute Award-Winning Pain Products Across LATAM

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Canada-based Avaria Health & Beauty Corp. ("Avaria") to form FloVaria Corp. ("FloVaria"), a joint venture company equally owned by Flora and Avaria.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Space Propulsion System Market Size To 19.97 Billion In 2028 | Increasing Use Of LEO Satellites For Earth Observation Is A Significant Factor Driving Global Space Propulsion System Market Revenue Growth , Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global space propulsion system market size was USD 6.67 billion in 2020. Increasing number of space exploration activities, increasing use of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for earth observation, rising emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions, increasing use of commercial off-the-shelf components in small satellites, and rising need for non-chemical propulsion systems are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Insights On The Solid State Lighting System Application Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Aixtron, Automotive Lighting And Bridgelux Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid State Lighting System Application Market Research Report by Technology, Vertical, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solid State Lighting System Application Market size was estimated at...
ECONOMY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market Report 2021-2027: Concentration on top companies Microsoft, Software AG, IBM, Oracle

Exclusive Summary: Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market. In this study, we have uploaded a latest industry analysis by the Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market 2022-2029 sales and demand evaluation that accelerated through forecast period 2029 as possible growth statistics recover across the globe. The new findings on the global Database Management System (DBMS) market are completely intended to showcase powerful insights into hidden growth opportunities as well as key challenges that have faced by the industry manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers numerous recommendations in order to help businesses to get prepare for various unforeseen threats.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Infosys Public Services Helps South Florida Water Management District Transform Their ERP Systems With SAP S/4HANA

Builds agile, resilient administrative backbone to improve agency services and efficiencies. Infosys Public Services, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys, successfully upgraded South Florida Water Management District’s ERP system to the SAP platform. The migration will drive greater efficiencies, improve analytical capabilities, and prepare the business for necessary technological transformations to follow.
POLITICS
Las Vegas Herald

Strategic Execution Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Sopheon, Gensight, Synergy International Systems, Decision Lens

Global Strategic Execution Management Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Strategic Execution Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Shibumi, Gensight, Synergy International Systems, Decision Lens, Sopheon, UMT360, PNR, Triskell Software etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market to be Driven by requirement of efficient operational solutions in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global integrated workplace management system market, assessing the market based on its segments like offerings, deployment type, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy