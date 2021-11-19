ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Special Cash Dividend, Extends Timeframe For Stock Repurchase Program

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton") (Nasdaq:FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a special cash dividend of eight cents per share on its common stock, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021. Fulton declared quarterly cash dividends on its common stock of fourteen cents per share in each of the first, second and third quarters of 2021 and reported record earnings per share for both the first and third quarters of 2021. The Board is expected to consider the next quarterly cash dividend at its December 2021 meeting.

Fulton also announced that the Board has extended the timeframe for its stock repurchase program, announced in February 2021, from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The stock repurchase program authorizes Fulton to repurchase up to an aggregate of $75 million of Fulton's outstanding common stock. To date, approximately $29.2 million of Fulton's common stock has been repurchased under the repurchase program, with a remaining authorization of up to $45.8 million of common stock that may be repurchased under the program through March 31, 2022.

As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The repurchase program may be discontinued at any time.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,200 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005628/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

MCloud To Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call On November 29, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp.(TSXV: MCLD) (Nasdaq: MCLD) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced that it will report its earnings for the third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Monday, November 29, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter at 10:00 a.m. ET the morning of November 29, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
businessjournaldaily.com

Farmers National Bank Declares 14-Cent Cash Dividend

CANFIELD, Ohio – Farmers National Banc Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend Tuesday of 14 cents per share, a 27% increase over the same period last year. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of Dec. 10 and is payable to shareholders Dec. 31, according to a company news release Wednesday morning.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend And Date Of Annual Meeting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) - Get First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Report (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 17, 2021. Also, the Company today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
TheStreet

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces $1.25 Special Cash Dividend

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, is proud to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share on the Company's common stock. The record date will be December 9, 2021 and the payment date will be December 23, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Exchange Bank Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

On November 16, 2021, the Exchange Bank Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2021. The dividend is payable December 10, 2021. The cash dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter's dividend of $1.20 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WABASH, Ind., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC PINK: FFWC) (11/23/2021 Close: $47.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Victory Bancorp, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

LIMERICK, PA — Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a one-time, special cash dividend of $0.10 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about December 14, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timeframe#Stock#Board Of Directors#N A Additional#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND OF $.29 PER SHARE

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 15, 2021, the Board of Directors of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank, declared a cash dividend of $.29 per share of common stock, which will be paid on December 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021. The $.29 per share dividend is $.01 greater than the most recent dividend paid in June 2021. The combined 2021 dividend of $.57 per share represents a 2.4% yield on the current market value of $23.60 per share and represents a 9.6% increase over the $.52 per share dividend paid in 2020. The annual dividend has increased for 11 consecutive years.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Special Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) - Get Community Bankers Trust Corporation Report, the holding company for Essex Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.0442 per share with respect to the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on eight series of preferred stock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005211/en/. Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo) A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (THFF) - Get First Financial Corporation Report have declared a semi-annual dividend of 53 cents per share payable on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business January 7, 2022. In addition the directors declared a special dividend of 10 cents per share payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business January 7, 2022. Today's declarations bring the total dividend declared in 2021 to $1.16 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Halliburton Declares Dividend

Halliburton Company (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company (HAL) Report announced today that its board of directors declared a 2021 fourth quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Company's common stock payable on December 22, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Primerica Announces $275 Million Stock Repurchase Program Through December 2022

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) - Get Primerica, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program through December 31, 2022, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $275 million of its common stock, with repurchases expected to begin in 2021. The share repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions, block trades and/or privately negotiated transactions and are subject to market conditions, as well as corporate, regulatory, and other considerations.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy