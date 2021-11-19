ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Adecco Group Leaders Honored On Staffing Industry Analysts' 2021 Global Power 150 - Women In Staffing

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, announced today that seven of the Group's female leaders were recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) on its annual Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list for 2021. In its seventh year, this annual list recognizes the essential contributions of women in critical leadership positions, showcasing their positive impacts on the industry as a whole.

This year's honorees from the Adecco Group include:

  • Valerie Beaulieu-James - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee, The Adecco Group
  • Jenna Dobbins - VP of Human Resources for Pontoon Solutions' Global Team
  • Gordana Landen - Chief HR Officer, The Adecco Group
  • Corinne Ripoche - Regional President of the Adecco Group, Americas
  • Joyce Russell - President, Adecco Group US Foundation and Immediate Past Chairman, American Staffing Association
  • Bettina Schaller - Senior VP, Head Group Public Affairs, The Adecco Group and President of the World Employment Confederation
  • Karin Selfors-Thomann - Global Head of Consumer Products, Life Sciences, and Industrials at Pontoon Solutions

"I am honored to be included among this group of strong female leaders who are each transforming our industry and creating the future of work," says Corinne Ripoche, Regional President of the Adecco Group, Americas. "Congratulations to all of those recognized as members of the Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list, and especially to my fellow Adecco Group honorees."The Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list is an annual list compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. This year's list is available here.

About the Adecco Group:

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 30,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work®.  The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis.

