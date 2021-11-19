ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (MSM) - Get MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Class A Report, a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that the Company's conference call to review its fiscal 2022 first quarter results, as well as its current operations, will be broadcast live over the Internet Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 ( Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.MSC Industrial Supply Co. (MSM) - Get MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Class A Report is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with nearly 2 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from 80 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of more than 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msc-industrial-supply-co-to-webcast-review-of-fiscal-2022-first-quarter-results-301429317.html

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Quad Cities Onlines

Deere & Co. stock rises with strong fourth quarter fiscal report

Deere & Co. stocks are rising after the release of the Moline-based manufacturer’s fourth quarter fiscal report that exceeded Wall Street’s predictions. As of Wednesday morning, stock of the construction, forestry, and agriculture equipment manufacturer was trading up to $17, plus-5%. The company said it had profit of $4.12 per share with a net income of $1.28 billion for the quarter coming off a five-week strike.
MOLINE, IL
