ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

American Osteopathic Association Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Association ("AOA") in Chicago, Illinois announced the actions that it has taken after becoming aware of unauthorized disclosure of certain member information. AOA has provided notice of this event to potentially impacted individuals, as well as certain regulatory agencies and authorities.

What Happened? On June 25, 2020, AOA became aware of suspicious activity relating to certain information technology (IT) systems. Upon discovery, AOA worked with third party forensic investigators to investigate the nature and scope of the activity, and the AOA systems of interest. AOA determined that certain information within its systems was exfiltrated from its systems by an unauthorized actor. In response, AOA conducted a deliberate and thorough assessment of the information impacted during this event and to whom that information pertained. Like many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted AOA's normal business operations. As a result, it has taken time for AOA to identify the names and addresses of potentially impacted individuals due to the pandemic's impact on our staff's working conditions, and their inability to be on location to identify all potentially impacted parties. On June 1, 2021, AOA confirmed the parties, and data impacted as a result of this event.

What Information Was Involved? While the specific information impacted varied from depending on the individual, AOA's investigation determined that at the time of the incident the impacted IT systems contained information including member names, and depending on the individual, Social Security number, financial account information, and email address/username and password.

What They Are Doing. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of personal information within AOA's care is among AOA's highest priorities. Upon learning of the event, AOA investigated to determine those individuals that were affected, and secured the compromised accounts. AOA has taken additional steps to improve security and better protect against similar incidents in the future. In an abundance of caution, AOA has also notified potentially affected individuals, so that they may take further steps to best protect your personal information. Although AOA is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of personal information as a result of this event, AOA has arranged to offer 12 months of identity protection services to impacted individuals at no cost as an added precaution.

What Potentially Affected Individuals Can Do. AOA encourages impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud. AOA also encourages impacted individuals to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors over the next 12 to 24 months.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-osteopathic-association-provides-notice-of-data-security-incident-301429185.html

SOURCE American Osteopathic Association

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
The Hill

EU to propose ban on flights from southern Africa over new variant

The European Union (EU) has proposed a ban on flights from the southern Africa region over the spread of the new coronavirus variant. “The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529.,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Friday.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Is China to blame for Solomon Islands unrest?

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing has been blamed for arson and looting in the national capital Honiara, where protesters are demanding the prime minister’s resignation. Australian police, troops and diplomats are helping local police restore peace and order...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Credit Reports#Aoa#Social Security
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy