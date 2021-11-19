ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Braze Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRZE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,800,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 800,000 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $65.00 per share. The offering consisted of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock issued and sold by Braze, and 1,300,000 shares of Class A common stock sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. Braze did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Braze's Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRZE."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Barclays acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Raymond James and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on Nov. 16, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BrazeBraze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Media Inquiries: brazepr@icrinc.com

Investor Relations: Christopher Ferris ir@braze.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braze-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-301429333.html

SOURCE Braze

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

MCloud Amends Existing Credit Facility With Addition Of C$5 Million Accordion

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp.(TSXV: MCLD) (MCLD) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions, announced today it is amending its credit facility with ATB Financial ("ATB"). The ATB credit facility is a C$5,000,000 margined,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Coveo Solutions Inc. Closes $215 Million Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Coveo Solutions Inc. today announced the successful closing of its initial public offering of 14,340,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the “Offering”) at a price of C$15.00 per subordinate voting share (the “Offering Price”), for gross proceeds of C$215,100,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MCloud To Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call On November 29, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp.(TSXV: MCLD) (Nasdaq: MCLD) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced that it will report its earnings for the third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Monday, November 29, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter at 10:00 a.m. ET the morning of November 29, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tcbmag.com

Backed by Minnesota Investors, Braze Goes Public

It may sound like yet another story about a New York startup going public amid a frenzied year on Wall Street. But Braze Inc., which helps brands better communicate with their customers, is a story with Minnesota roots. Last week, the company completed an initial public offering that netted a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
TheStreet

Arrival Announces Closing Of Offering Of Green Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 And Full Exercise Of Initial Purchasers' Option To Purchase Additional Notes

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (ARVL) announced today the closing of its offering (the "Notes Offering") of US$320.0 million in aggregate principal amount of green convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), including the full exercise by the initial purchasers of their option to purchase an additional US$45.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The net proceeds to Arrival from the Notes Offering are approximately US$310.4 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' discount but before offering expenses.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Flora Growth Closes $34.5 Million Public Offering

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 11,500,000 units (the "Units"), with each Unit consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one-half warrant ("Unit Warrant"); each whole Unit Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share. The Units sold includes an additional 1,500,000 Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the overallotment option granted to the underwriters. The Units were sold at a public offering price of $3.00 per Unit, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $34,500,000 before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Unit Warrants will have an exercise price of $3.75 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. Announces Completion Of $402.5 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) (the "Company"), a blank-check company led by Daniel G. Cohen as Chairman of the Board and Ryan M. Gilbert as President and Chief Executive Officer formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies, today announced the completion of its initial public offering of 40,250,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes 5,250,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, for gross proceeds to the Company of $402,500,000. The Company's units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ZINGU" on November 19, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "ZING" and "ZINGW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Parkland Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland") (TSX: PKI) announced today the closing of its previously announced private offering (the "Offering") of US$800 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "notes"). Parkland will use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Public Company#Brze#Oppenheimer Co Inc#Loop Capital Markets#Goldman Sachs Co#Prospectus Department#Barclays Capital Inc
TheStreet

Red Violet Announces Closing Of $21.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) - Get Red Violet, Inc. Report, a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced the closing of $21.0 million in growth financing from existing investors through the sale of 552,915 shares of common stock at a price of $38.00 per share in a previously announced registered direct offering. The offering effectively closes out the Company's "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-233025) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 5, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on August 9, 2019 and the effective Registration statement on Form S-3MEF (Registration No. 333-261202) filed with the SEC on November 19, 2021, which upsized the amount of securities available to be sold as part of the shelf by the maximum allowable of 20%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare Announces Closing Of Secondary Offering

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company"), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,200,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $21.00 per share, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Applied Blockchain Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Public Offering

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Applied Blockchain intends to apply to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "APLD." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. Announces Closing Of $276,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Units

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 27,600,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 units. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "NETC.U". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "NETC" and "NETC.WS," respectively.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TheStreet

Kornit Digital Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) - Get Kornit Digital Ltd. Report ("Kornit"), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative, sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,645,953 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $151.00 per share. Kornit is offering 1,940,000 ordinary shares and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") is offering 705,953 ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares being offered by an affiliate of Amazon. The shares being sold by an affiliate of Amazon are being issued pursuant to the exercise of a warrant granted to Amazon by Kornit. Kornit has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 396,892 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Chobani files paperwork for initial public offering

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. -- Chobani has filed paperwork for an initial public offering, which would allow them to become a publicly-traded company on the stock market, according to multiple business outlets. The company, based in New Berlin, was founded by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya in 2005. According to Bloomberg, the...
NEW BERLIN, NY
TheStreet

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $265 Million Initial Public Offering

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The listing of the units on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "SUAC.U" commenced on November 16, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, we expect that the Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "SUAC" and "SUAC.WS," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Clover Health Investments, Corp. Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Upsized Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV), ("Clover Health"), a technology company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 52,173,913 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a price of $5.75 per share. In addition, Clover Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 7,826,086 additional shares of its Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds to Clover Health from the offering are expected to be approximately $300 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares are being offered by Clover Health. The offering is expected to close on or about November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

CymaBay Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and pre-funded warrants. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by CymaBay. CymaBay intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 15% of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering (including shares underlying the pre-funded warrants). The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. CymaBay anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing development of seladelpar and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the "Company") announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 9,500,000 shares being offered by the Company and 500,000 shares being offered by Cresta Investments, LLC and Cresta Greenwood, LLC (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders"), at a price to the public of $20.00 per share (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares from the Company. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders' participation in the Offering is driven solely by tax planning purposes and 100% of proceeds received by Selling Stockholders from the Offering will be used for charitable purposes. The Offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
ECONOMY
crunchbase.com

Braze Closes First Day Of Trading Up 44 Percent

Customer engagement platform Braze’s stock closed up 44 percent on its first-day trading on the Nasdaq. The company set an IPO price of $65 per share after setting a price range of between $55 and $60 per share. Its stock popped 34 percent, opening at $87.20 on Thursday, before closing at $93.39. The company raised $520 million through its IPO.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy