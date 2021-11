Week in and week out, the 2021 Chicago Bears continue to stack up their losses. They failed to defeat a Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens team last week, with a final score of 16-13. The Bears also almost had a scare with rookie quarterback Justin Fields and an injury. Fields left the game early and was ruled out of the game with an apparent rib injury. Fields will not play in the team’s Thanksgiving matchup, meaning it will once again be Andy Dalton under center.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO