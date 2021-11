NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday night, humanity will make its first attempt ever to defend itself against threats that are out of this world – asteroids. As CBS’s Vanessa Murdock reports, the sky seemed to ignite in February of 2013 as the Chelyabinsk meteor careened toward Earth. A shockwave shattered windows, injuring more than 1,000 people. The Eother rock of this meteor – a near-earth asteroid about 20 meters wide. “We’re constantly getting hit by little meteorites, but we know that there are bigger ones out there,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division. Glaze says that’s why NASA is preparing now for...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO