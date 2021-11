The FTSE 100 has seen its biggest fall since March 2020 as investors worry about a new variant of the Covid virus in southern Africa.The UK announced on Thursday it will stop all direct flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini due to a surge in cases identified with the new mutation.In the City, the FTSE 100 index had dropped by as much as 259 points, or 3.5%, at its lowest on Friday morning.The index recovered somewhat later in trading, but was still on track for its worst performance this year.The collapse in London was led...

