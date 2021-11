Night Train continues the Saxophone Month feature with a “sax & strings” special and begins a week-long tribute to songwriter, pianist and singer Dave Frishberg, who passed away last week. Ever since Charlie Parker recorded with strings, saxophonists have followed with their own projects. We’ll hear both veterans and contemporary players, including Parker, Stan Getz, Ben Webster, Eric Alexander, Jim Snidero, Cannonball Adderley, James Carter, Cory Weeds and more. We’ll also hear a few singers with strings too, including Billie Holiday and Shelia Jordan (doing a Dave Frishberg song, as do singers Shawnn Monteiro and Susannah McCorkle sans strings). Plus the latest releases from saxophonist Alexa Tarantino, guitarist Randy Napoleon, pianist Antonio Adolfo, singer Lauren Henderson, and salutes to guitarist Pat Martino and organist Dr. Lonnie Smith who also passed away recently.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO