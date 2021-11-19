ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Skip the Thanksgiving food fight

By Susan Thacker
Great Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere between the first course of the Thanksgiving dinner and the pumpkin pie, the food fight begins. Holidays are often a time of family togetherness but they can also be a source of stress and conflict. The potential for drama has increased over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic,...

CBS Sacramento

Salvation Army Feeds Hundreds Hot Thanksgiving Meals

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The demand for help this holiday season is growing.  Many people are struggling to make ends meet or to even afford a meal. Every person has their own story. Some, like Kao Saechao, were comfortable enough to share theirs. He’s fallen on tough times and knows he’s not alone. “I’m just in a bad situation right now but I’m on the right track,” he said.  “We have all been through something, you know. I’m not the only one,” said Nord Young, who is a veteran.   Young is grateful to sit amongst other men who have served, feeling the love and support...
SACRAMENTO, CA
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoans, Stop Skipping to Christmas and Enjoy Thanksgiving More

Christmas fans in the city of the 915 listen up. The Thanksgiving holiday isn't getting the respect it deserves. It might come as a shocker to some Christmas fanatics out there, but some people enjoy Thanksgiving more. It's me, I enjoy Thanksgiving more. AFter Halloween, it seems like most Christmas fans immediately get in the spirit of putting up their tree, all the garland, and decorations they have, and start blasting those holiday tunes. This is Mariah Carey's time to shine. But for me, my favorite holiday is actually Thanksgiving.
FESTIVAL
Great Bend Tribune

River of Life handing out Thanksgiving meals Wednesday

River of Life Foursquare church in Great Bend will be handing out Thanksgiving meals on the east side of the Salvation Army Building at 10th and Washington today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until all meals are gone. Everyone is welcome to stop by and pick up how ever many meals are needed. Turkey, dressing, green beans and mashed potatoes and gravy will be served.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Tribune

Holiday stress relief has arrived

This is the time of year when we experience many emotions while considering all the activities and celebrations ahead. There is much to do during this time, and because of last year’s inertia, the holiday scene can seem even more daunting. But fear not! I have some suggestions that might...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Tribune

K-State food safety expert shares holiday meal reminders

MANHATTAN – The holiday season can be a great time for family and friends to gather, and Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said following proper food safety steps will keep uninvited guests – like foodborne bacteria – from joining the party. “The basics of cook, chill, clean and...
MANHATTAN, KS
WTVR-TV

Fighting food insecurity with love fridges

Food cooked with love just tastes better. It's an experience Chef Fresh Roberson wants to share with her community. "We're making some turkey meatloaves, mashed potatoes, and some greens from the farm. Today is really comforting food," she said. "My love language is acts of service and I'm in love with my community. So this is kind of right there for me, like how I can take care of my people, how we can do this work, how it kind of all fits together."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Thousands Expected at Thanksgiving Food Distribution

Thanksgiving is days away, and families needing help getting food on the table will find it Thursday morning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Tarrant Area Food Bank kicks its off Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market at 8 a.m. It's estimated that the market will serve 3,000 to 5.000 families. With all...
ARLINGTON, TX
#Food Fight#Thanksgiving Dinner#Grandparent#Family Support Worker
tucsonpost.com

Skip turkey, test guests for Covid: US media's Thanksgiving recipe

The twin threats of Covid-19 and inflation could put a downer on Thanksgiving this year, especially if Americans skip the turkey and follow the mainstream media's advice by sending their guests into the garage for Covid tests. Rampant inflation has made preparing a Thanksgiving feast historically expensive for many Americans...
BUSINESS
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Fighting food insecurity during the holidays

STILLWATER – Leaning away from the Thanksgiving dinner table with a sigh and stuffed tummy is a comfort beyond the reach of many Oklahomans this year. 4-H’ers across the state are trying to make it a possibility with food drives for community food banks and pantries. “They understand that fighting...
STILLWATER, OK
WCBD Count on 2

5 ways to turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into breakfast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It happens to everyone. You made way too much food for Thanksgiving and now you have days worth of leftover turkey, stuffing, and sides. Don’t know what to do with it all? Here are some ideas to turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a tasty breakfast. Make a breakfast hash using those leftover […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wvgazettemail.com

Bill's best Thanksgiving tradition to skip? Watching 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Holidays don’t get more “traditionally” American than Thanksgiving. It’s been with us almost since the very beginning. The first American Thanksgiving was held in October 1621, lasted three days and was attended by English colonists and Native Americans. Nobody remembers who brought the Jello salad that nobody liked, but it was probably Myles Standish.
FESTIVAL
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Fighting the effects of "food deserts"

Food Share began in Canada and has now spread across our country as the need for affordable fresh, healthy food has become more critical. Food deserts affect many rural or inner-city areas, and with the pandemic, all these problems have been exacerbated. Thanks the U S C school of Medicine, a grant from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and a cadre of local volunteers, people in many areas can get a small or large box of fresh, healthy food every two weeks. Two persons involved came to Sumter recently to explain how citizens with chronic health problems can make improvements to their lives using this program -- and we fixed a delicious, healthy meal from a Food share box. If you’d like to see that episode, go to mig.org and watch the Nov. ninth show.
SUMTER, SC
Bakersfield Now

Thanksgiving food giveaways around Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Several Bakersfield organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways around the community in the coming days. Apple Core Project - Thanksgiving Food Distribution. 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - 531 Knotts Street. Nov. 25. The Mission of Kern County - Community Thanksgiving Meal. 11 am...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kchi.com

Food Safety – Preparing For Thanksgiving

When you are cooking poultry, especially for a crowd, you need to take extra care to clean as you go in your kitchen. University of Missouri Extension Health Specialist, Sue Robison says be careful of cross-contamination. When you are working on the turkey, make sure the cutting board, knives, countertop, utensils, and even the sink are cleaned before you move on to the next task. She says remember the four-step process.
FOOD SAFETY
Great Bend Tribune

HANDING OUT HOPE

There was more than just food in the boxes handed out by volunteers from River of Life Church outside the Salvation Army in Great Bend Wednesday. Along with traditional Thanksgiving fixings, volunteered shared heaping helpings of love and hope to those that needed it most. Community members were already lined up at 11 a.m. when a bus from the church pulled up, packed with meals. According to volunteer Keith Ravenstein, they used to begin handing out meals at noon, but with high demand, the church decided to begin earlier this year.

