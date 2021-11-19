Local fintech firm acquired by money guru Dave Ramsey's company

Third acquisition in first year of operation to “save big banks from Big Tech”. Partly acquiring London-based FairXchange, United Fintech makes third acquisition in first year of operation to “save big banks from Big Tech.” And according to its Danish CEO Christian Frahm, the fintech platform is becoming an increasingly desired “one-stop-shop” for big banks in need of technological innovation, prompting additional acquisitions to emerge on the horizon: “The City and Wall Street will see bigger disruption in the next 10 years than they have seen in the past 100 years,” says CEO.

