When the Bills run: Matt Breida has given the Buffalo Bills’ running game a boost. He’s aiming for his third straight game with at least 50-plus yards from scrimmage. Breida narrowly played more snaps than running back Zack Moss in Week 11 against Indianapolis, and it wouldn’t be a big surprise if that continued. Running back Devin Singletary had 101 yards from scrimmage in the Bills’ Thanksgiving win over Dallas in 2019. Singletary leads the Bills in rushing with 415 yards on 83 carries – a healthy average of 5.0 yards per attempt. The New Orleans Saints are tough against the run, allowing just 89.8 yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. New Orleans’ Cam Jordan is stout against the run. EDGE: Saints.

