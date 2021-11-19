Move over blink of an eye, the snap of a finger is the fastest human motion

(From Newsweek) NASA’s Parker Solar probe smashed its own speed record, accelerating to a velocity as great as 101 miles per second, or more than 364,000 miles per hour, as it loops the sun. To put its speed into perspective, if it set off from New York traveling at that speed, it would cover the 2,446 miles to Los Angeles in just over 24 seconds, setting off again from New York it would cross the Atlantic and travel to London in just over half a minute. This was the probe’s 10th passage of the sun and speed records weren’t the only ones shattered during this flyby. The Parker Solar probe broke another one of its records by coming closer to our star than any craft ever created by humanity. The latest passage of the sun brought it to within just 5.3 million miles for our star’s surface.

