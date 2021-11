On Friday afternoon, Sotheby’s auction house announced that the buyer of a rare copy of the First Printing of the Final Text of the United States Constitution, which sold yesterday at the auction house for $43.2 million, is Kenneth Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citadel and a seasoned collector whose collection includes works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Willem de Kooning and Jackson Pollock. Griffin is planning to loan the copy of the Constitution to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. The CEO beat out a crypto collective known as ConstitutionDAO, who had also been attempting to buy the rare artifact.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO