People living with Alzheimer's or other dementias are not their diagnosis — and they're trying to change the narrative through advocacy. When Brian LeBlanc found out he had Alzheimer's disease, the idea of living well was far from his mind. The neurologist delivering the news didn't even make eye contact, he says. He announced the diagnosis, "got up and said, 'I'll be right back,' and he just walked out the door," LeBlanc recalls.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO